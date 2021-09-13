ENGLEWOOD — Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy will be out for an undefined amount of time with a high-ankle sprain, coach Vic Fangio said Monday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Jeudy is expected to miss four to six weeks.
“He’s definitely got a high-ankle sprain," Fangio said. "Everything else checked out good. He’s going to miss some time. It’s hard to put a timetable on it right now.”
Jeudy injured his right ankle early in the third quarter during Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants. Jeudy had caught a 20-yard pass before getting rolled up on as the play ended.
Fangio added the Broncos haven't decided whether Jeudy lands on the injured reserve list, which would put him out at least six weeks.
"I haven't talked with (General Manager) George (Paton) about that yet," Fangio said.
As for what's next for the Broncos at receiver, no matter how long Jeudy's out, Fangio is confident Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler and Diontae Spencer can fill his void. The Broncos will also likely elevate one of Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams or Kendall Hinton from the practice squad.
“Well, it would be Tim, Courtland and KJ will get the bulk of it," Fangio said. "‘Spence’ is a wideout who’s up for punt returns. We’ll look to see and make a decision if we bring somebody up in his place.”
Patrick is certainly one to keep an eye on in terms of getting more targets with Jeudy being out. On Sunday, Patrick had four receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown and figures to be a big part of the offense moving forward.
“Well, encouraging is a word you can use, I guess, but I’m not surprised by it," Fangio said of Patrick's game. "That’s what I expect from Tim. Tim’s a bona fide good NFL receiver and that’s what he should be able to do because he can do it.”
Other than Jeudy, guard Graham Glasgow was the only other Bronco to be injured Sunday. And few knew he was injured until Fangio said Monday that Glasgow left the game in an ambulance due to an irregular heartbeat.
Following tests at the hospital, Fangio said "everything's so far, so good" with Glasgow.
"He told me this morning that it started bothering him the second or third series and he just kept trying to play through it," Fangio said.
Glasgow is still in New York at the team hotel and is expected to fly back on a private plane Tuesday. Netane Muti replaced Glasgow for three snaps Sunday.
"Hey everyone, I appreciate all the well wishes," Glasgow tweeted Monday. "Looking forward to a quick recovery and getting back out there. It was a great team win, and excited to see where myself and the team go from here. Thanks."