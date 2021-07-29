ENGLEWOOD — Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy writes all of his season goals on his bathroom mirror.
"I write all my goals down and put it on the mirror, so I can look at it every day when I use the bathroom or something, so I can just read it out to myself," Jeudy said Thursday at the Broncos' second day of training camp. "You want to manifest that. I believe in writing down your goals and trying to accomplish them.”
It's unclear what those specific goals are, as Jeudy is a quiet and reserved person. But it's probably safe to say making his first Pro Bowl or being selected as an All-Pro is on that list — something many inside the Broncos organization believe he's capable of.
"There’s no doubt in my mind that Jeudy can have an All-Pro, Pro Bowl season this year," said safety Justin Simmons, who made his first Pro Bowl last season. "He’s just that good."
Jeudy is coming off a solid rookie season, catching 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns. He did have several drops, which became his biggest flaw.
But he's appeared to clean that up this offseason, not having dropped almost any passes in OTAs or training camp. In fact, Jeudy has looked like arguably the Broncos' best player on its roster this offseason.
“For sure. I've been working hard this offseason just to have a great year this year. So, I feel comfortable in all the hard work I put in this offseason to be able to come this year and do what I do.”
“Really, I just needed to focus on the stuff that I didn't do so good last year," Jeudy said. "Just concentration on the ball, my catching, hand strength — stuff like that.”
Jeudy still has to prove it in real games this season, but if training camp is any indication, he could be primed for a big second season for the Broncos.
"That was the first guy I’ve really seen that jumped from college to year two because he wasn’t a rookie last year," outside linebacker Von Miller said of Jeudy. "He might have dropped some passes, but all the great receivers do. The things that he could improve on, if he just improved on what he did last year he’s going to be a monster. He’s going to be super scary. His release off the ball, his speed down the field, the type of respect that he commands from defenders — one-on-one, two-on-two. I’ve never seen it like that, and this is my 11th year in the league."