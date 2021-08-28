DENVER — For the first time in 342 days, Courtland Sutton found himself back in the end zone.
In his first game back since his season-ending ACL injury in Week 2 of last season, the Broncos wide receiver made a splash in his return to the field Saturday night at Empower Field against the Rams in the final preseason game of the year. Sutton caught two passes for 27 yards — a 19-yard completion on a third down and an 8-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone.
"It was nice," Sutton said. "You can go out there and practice as hard as you want to, but in the game, something's just a little different. ... It's promising, for sure."
Coach Vic Fangio said after the game Sutton's two catches were a "bonus" on top of just being able to let Sutton play. For Sutton, those two catches — especially the touchdown — served as a nice confidence boost heading into a season in which he will be one of the Broncos' top offensive weapons.
"It was special for this team because we know how much Court means to us," quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. "He's a special guy. Selfless guy, he has a big heart and he loves football. He loves his team and he just has something about him that I learned tonight. He has this fire in him on game day. ... It was huge for him to get that touchdown."
Soon after that touchdown, Sutton was surrounded by his teammates, including outside linebacker Von Miller, who rehabbed with Sutton in the offseason and also returned for the first time Saturday.
Since their season-ending injuries last season, those two have formed a close bond.
"You know, me and Court, we're always talking about winning," said Miller, who had three tackles Saturday. "Better ways to lead, better ways to inspire our teammates. ... We've got a very, very close friendship. This is my guy right here."
So while it may have just been the preseason, Sutton's touchdown, and more importantly the reaction from his teammates, could go a long way for Sutton's 2021 comeback season.
"It was special," Sutton said. "All my teammates, coaches, the training staff, the strength staff, the equipment staff, the media, the PR guys — everybody has seen the hard work that has gone into being able to come back. ... To have that moment in Broncos Country with my teammates, it was amazing. It might have been preseason, but to be able to share that moment with the guys, it was dope."