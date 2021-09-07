Come Sunday, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton will play in his first regular season NFL game in nearly a year.
Sutton, who tore his ACL in week two of last season, has spent the last 11 and a half months preparing for Sunday's game at the Giants.
“Man, honestly the very first day of practice for me was exciting," Sutton said. "It was a long journey to be able to go practice. The game is a blessing to be able to go participate in the games, but shoot, just to be able to go out and lace them up and go out and do the little bit I did in OTAs, then go do what I did in training camp, and then the preseason game. All those things are the steppingstones and part of the rehab process.
"That first day of practice of training camp where they told me that I was going to be able to go out there and play — they were going to watch me, but they were going to let me play — and to be able to do that it's a blessing and an honor."
Over a week ago, he had a pretty big confidence boost, catching a touchdown pass against the Rams in the Broncos' final preseason game. Now, it's about building off that momentum and carrying it through the season.
“I learned a lot. I gained a lot of confidence," Sutton said of the Rams game. "Man, the leg felt good and the day after I didn't know what to expect, but going through the little bit of gameplay that I had and then the warmup and everything the leg felt really, really good. I got to come in and just maintenance on the body and got ready for the next day, but the body feels good. As I said, I didn't know what to expect after the game, but it felt good.”
This is a big season for Sutton, being that it's a contract year and he was a voted a team captain at only 25 years old. He's shown, when healthy, he's a Pro Bowl-level player. And the Broncos are hoping he can return to that form this season.
But for Sutton, he's not worried about his end-of-season stat line or what will come next in his career in terms of a contract extension. He's focused on the Giants.
"I'm looking forward to Sunday," Sutton said. "Sunday is going to be a lot of fun and I'm looking forward to it... I'm just excited to be able to go out there and go play.”