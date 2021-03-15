The Broncos will not exercise safety Kareem Jackson's option, making him a free agent and likely ending his time in Denver, a source confirmed to The Gazette on Monday. This was first reported by 9News.
By declining Jackson's option, the Broncos create approximately $7.1 million in salary cap space. According to 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos tried to restructure Jackson's contract for a $1.5 million guarantee option and $10 million salary, but the two sides could not come to an agreement. Many hoped to see the 10-year veteran back, including general manager George Paton.
"I’ve spoken with Kareem and I’ve spoken with his agent Jason Chayut," Paton said March 4. "We have to work through some things, but we’ve had positive conversations. We would like Kareem back. He’s a good football player and a good leader. We’ll see if we can do that.”
Jackson spent two seasons in Denver, after coming from Houston in 2019. He totaled 160 tackles, 14 pass break-ups and three interceptions in 29 games with the Broncos.
Moving forward, with safety Justin Simmons locked up for at least 2021 and hoping to land a long-term deal, Denver will have to look toward the draft or free agency to find Simmons' new partner in its secondary.