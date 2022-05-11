ENGLEWOOD • KJ Hamler is not lacking confidence heading into his third season.
Despite coming off an ACL injury, the Broncos wide receiver expects to have the best year of his career, as he's already ahead of schedule on his recovery. Hamler said Wednesday he expects to be 100% by the start of training camp in July and that not only will he keep his speed — considered his best skill — but he will actually increase his speed.
"Oh yeah, my speed ain't going nowhere," Hamler said. "I should be faster."
OKAY, @Kj_hamler 👀 pic.twitter.com/6mwxE6vnYY— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 25, 2022
But Hamler's confidence during his recovery hasn't always been this high.
The 22-year-old said he was in a "dark spot" after the injury, which occurred Week 3 last fall. He not only tore his ACL for the second time in his career, he also injured his hip, which dislocated when he came down after making a catch. And not long after, while rehabbing, Hamler lost his grandmother, who he called his "rock."
"She was my best friend and I had to put her to rest. That was probably the toughest thing for me," Hamler said. "Now that I’m back on the field and now that I’m around all the guys, and I’m being able to do a little bit of what I was able to do before, it’s been uplifting my spirits. I won’t say that I’m out of that dark place, but I’m getting better. I can tell you that."
The Broncos are certainly happy to have Hamler back and hope he'll be out of that dark place come September, as his speed is something they missed a season ago. With the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson, Hamler's productivity is expected to go up by playing a similar role as Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett did with Wilson — a speedster that's a threat on Wilson's deep ball. Through his first two NFL seasons, in 16 games played, Hamler has 35 receptions, 455 yards and three touchdowns.
And Hamler seemed to be in a better place Wednesday, expressing his excitement to play with Wilson and in coach Nathaniel Hackett's offense. He feels as though this could be a breakout season for him.
He's ready to step out of the dark place, as getting back on the field with his teammates this offseason has been the biggest cure.
"Just playing ball again," Hamler said. "When you take something that you love away, you have to figure out what you’re going to do. I’ve been picking up new hobbies and things like that because I’m not just football. When I’m on the field, I’m just football. Just trying to find an identity out of football, as well. That was probably the hardest part for me, because all I know is football. Picking up new things, new hobbies and being around positive people that bring light and energy to your life is a big difference."