ENGLEWOOD — David Moore has often been the last player to leave the Broncos' facility the last two weeks.
"When everybody leaves, I'm still here with the coaches," the Broncos wide receiver said. "And then I leave and I'm still studying."
Moore, who was on the Raiders' practice squad, signed with the Broncos Sep. 28. Only five days later, he played against the Ravens, playing 19 offensive snaps. The hope for the Broncos is that Moore can fill the void they have at receiver, losing both Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler to injuries — Jeudy (ankle) is expected back by Week 8 and Hamler (ACL) is out for the season.
Since his arrival in Denver, Moore has been "attached at the hip" with wide receivers coach Zach Azzani, trying to soak up as much of the Broncos' playbook as possible.
"He’s doing a nice job," Azzanni said two days after Moore's signing. "He’s a mature kid, he’s a pro, he’s really learning and wants to be here."
Now a week and a game into being a Bronco, Moore is starting to finally feel at home. And the Broncos hope he can become a contributor soon, as their offense has struggled in the absence of Jeudy and Hamler.
"He’s definitely more comfortable now than he was last week, which is understandable," coach Vic Fangio said. "He came in here and got a crash course on learning the plays, learning how we want routes run, etcetera. He showed improvement."
A seventh-round pick out of East Central University — a Division II school in Ada, Okla. — Moore spent his first four NFL seasons in Seattle. As a Seahawk, he was one of their top receivers, totaling 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns, which are the most career touchdowns on the Broncos' current roster.
But the Seahawks didn't re-sign him after the 2020 season, leaving him to sign a three-year, $2.43 million contract with the Panthers. Moore didn't make the 53-man roster, though, which is how he ended up on the Raiders' practice squad.
"I wasn't surprised. I wasn't mad. I wasn't angry," Moore said when asked about the Panthers cutting him. "I just took it as it wasn't for me. God has other plans for me. ... Let it motivate you, for sure. Don't let it get to you like that. It's a business at the end of the day. And I'm just here to play football."
So for Moore, signing with the Broncos is just a chance once again to prove his worth in the NFL.
"I just thought it was a blessing," Moore said. "Another opportunity to come out here and showcase some stuff and help another organization and try and get some wins."
Moore's mantra since joining the Broncos is "just do a little extra" — whether that's staying after practice to run routes and spending time in the film room with his position coach when everyone else is gone.
And so far, it's paying off, as he's had a lot of help from his peers.
"Being around in the league a little bit, you see that a lot of the offenses kind of have their same things. It wasn't too hard," Moore said. "I came in and tried my best to learn a lot of stuff and a lot of guys have helped me out. There's a lot of good vets here and some of the young guys, as well. The QBs and coaches helped out, too, trying to get me up to speed.
"With the help that I had and the guys around here — they're a great group of guys — it wasn't too bad and the coaches didn't put too much on me."
Moore said "slowly but surely" he's starting to settle and becoming more comfortable with the offense and his teammates. He said, "it just takes a little time."
And he's right — time is the only thing that will help him adjust. That and the people around him who he hope he succeeds, not only for his benefit but also the team's.
"All good guys, all good men. They're all just here for the same thing and that's to win. If you come in with the same plan, they're going to bring you along with them."