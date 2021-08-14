MINNEAPOLIS — The Broncos stomped the Vikings 33-6 in their first of three preseason games in Minnesota on Saturday.
Here are the top observations from the game:
First quarter
Star: RB Javonte Williams. The rookie running back came ready to play in his NFL debut, ripping off 11- and 13-yard runs on his first two carries. With starting running back Melvin Gordon not playing and Mike Boone out with an injury, Williams only played on two drives, rushing five times for 29 yards.
Highlight: Lock to Hamler. The best play of the first quarter came from quarterback Drew Lock and wide receiver KJ Hamler, who connected on an 80-yard touchdown pass, in which Hamler got behind the entire Minnesota defense as Lock hit him in stride. Hamler caught two catches for 105 yards, while Lock was 5 for 7 with 151 yards passing and two touchdowns.
You absolutely love to see it. 💣@DrewLock23 x @Kj_hamler📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/syovmzeXfy— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 14, 2021
Second quarter
Star: OLB Andre Mintze. An undrafted rookie from Vanderbilt, Mintze played a good chunk of Saturday's game, recording a sack in the second quarter. Mintze is fighting to make the 53-man roster with seventh-round pick Jonathon Cooper and second-year outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka.
Highlight: Surtain's pick-6. Rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II, the Broncos' first-round pick, lived up to the hype Saturday, recording a pass breakup in the first quarter and having a pick-6 in the second quarter.
PS2 with the PICK-6 🎮Not a bad debut, @PatSurtainll! 📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/fg5QBr7jKD— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 14, 2021
Third quarter
Star: WR Trinity Benson. Having been on the practice squad the last two seasons, Benson is looking to make his first 53-man roster and he continued to make a strong case Saturday. Benson caught his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter, a 4-yard pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Benson had four catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns.
Highlight: Sterns' pass breakup. Rookie safety Caden Sterns, a fifth-round pick out of Texas, has had a tremendous camp and that didn't stop against the Vikings. Sterns had a big pass breakup in the back of the end zone in the third quarter in what looked like a sure-touchdown for Minnesota. Sterns had six total tackles in the game.
Fourth quarter
Star: OLB Jonathon Cooper. The seventh-round pick out of Ohio State had a nice day overall, but had a big tackle for loss on a third down in the fourth quarter. He didn't record a sack, but came close several times.
Highlight: Locke's tackle. Safety P.J. Locke had a nice game, with his best play being a hard tackle on Minnesota quarterback Kellen Mond that kept Mond from picking up a first down. Locke finished with five tackles.