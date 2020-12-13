Broncos starting left tackle Garett Bolles will miss the first game of his career, after not feeling well Sunday morning and being ruled out with an illness for the game against the Carolina Panthers. According to 9News' Mike Klis, Bolles has not tested positive for COVID-19.
Bolles has not missed a game since being drafted in 2017 by the Broncos, starting in 60 straight games at left tackle for Denver. He had played the most snaps of any 2017 draft class member and 60 straight starts was the second longest active streak among left tackles.
With Bolles out, it's assumed that Calvin Anderson, Elijah Wilkinson or Demar Dotson will start in his place. Dotson could move from right to left tackle with Anderson or Wilkinson starting at right — a position both are more comfortable with. Though, Dotson has been banged up and has played limited snaps the last two games. According to Klis, Anderson will start at left and Wilkinson will start at right tackle.
Bolles won't be the only starting offensive lineman out for the Broncos Sunday, with right guard Graham Glasgow also missing Sunday's game after not practicing all week with an injured foot. Sixth round pick Netane Muti is expected to get his first start of the season in place of Glasgow.
If the presumed starting offensive line is correct, with Anderson at left tackle, Dalton Risner at left guard, Lloyd Cushenberry at center, Muti at right guard and Wilkinson at right tackle, this would Denver's offensive line by snap percentage this season:
LT Anderson: 8.9%
LG Risner: 95.9%
C Cushenberry: 100%
RG Muti: 0%
RT Wilkinson: 27.7%
Here are the rest of the Broncos inactives for Sunday's game:
WR Tyrie Cleveland
S Trey Marshall
LB Mark Barron
G Graham Glasgow
T Garett Bolles
DT Sylvester Williams
LB Anthony Chickillo