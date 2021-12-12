Today, while mourning the death of former Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, Denver hosts the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MST. The Broncos (6-6) are coming off a loss at Kansas City while the Lions (1-10-1) won their first game of the season last week.
The Broncos will celebrate Thomas' career and life with a moment of silence pregame, a tribute video, a painted "88" on the Broncos' sideline and by wearing No. 88 helmet decals. Fans also have a chance to pay their respects at a memorial for Thomas at the base of the horse sculptures in Ring of Fame Plaza.
Stay with The Gazette for play-play-updates, follow the action on Twitter, and read preview coverage of the game here: