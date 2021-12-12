Today, while mourning the death of former Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, Denver hosts the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos (6-6) are coming off a loss at Kansas City while the Lions (1-10-1) won their first game of the season last week.

The Broncos celebrated Thomas' career and life with a moment of silence pregame, a tribute video, a painted "88" on the Broncos' sideline and by wearing No. 88 helmet decals. Fans paid their respects at a memorial for Thomas at the base of the horse sculptures in Ring of Fame Plaza.

Latest update: 2Q: Broncos 14, Lions 10

The Lions again were able to run all over the Broncos defense, but Denver got it together in the end zone to hold Detroit to just a field goal. 

2Q: Broncos 14, Lions 7

The Lions easily beat out the Broncos on this drive, charging 75 yards down the field in just seven plays. Kalif Raymond caught the seven-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff. 

1Q: Broncos 14, Lions 0

Melvin Gordon got it done, pushing his way from the second yard line to the end zone. 

1Q: Broncos 7, Lions 0

Melvin Gordon carried the Broncos down the field, picking up 42 yards on the opening drive. Javonte Williams finished the job, running it up the middle for a five-yard touchdown. 

1Q: Broncos send out only 10 players

The Broncos sent out only 10 players for the first play of the game, purposively taking a delay of game penalty while No. 88 flashed on the screen. The Lions declined the penalty. 

Read preview coverage of the game here: 

Paul Klee: The late Demaryius Thomas was a Colorado great. Beyond the stats, here's why.
Woody Paige: Broncos ownership saga inches to resolution
3 keys to a Broncos' win over the Lions: Don't be fooled by Detroit's record
Klee's Scorecard (and prediction): As Broncos host Lions, an ode to the late Demaryius Thomas
Load comments