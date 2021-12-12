Today, while mourning the death of former Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, Denver hosts the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Broncos (6-6) are coming off a loss at Kansas City while the Lions (1-10-1) won their first game of the season last week.
The Broncos celebrated Thomas' career and life with a moment of silence pregame, a tribute video, a painted "88" on the Broncos' sideline and by wearing No. 88 helmet decals. Fans paid their respects at a memorial for Thomas at the base of the horse sculptures in Ring of Fame Plaza.
Latest update: 2Q: Broncos 14, Lions 10
The Lions again were able to run all over the Broncos defense, but Denver got it together in the end zone to hold Detroit to just a field goal.
2Q: Broncos 14, Lions 7
The Lions easily beat out the Broncos on this drive, charging 75 yards down the field in just seven plays. Kalif Raymond caught the seven-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff.
1Q: Broncos 14, Lions 0
Melvin Gordon got it done, pushing his way from the second yard line to the end zone.
1Q: Broncos 7, Lions 0
Melvin Gordon carried the Broncos down the field, picking up 42 yards on the opening drive. Javonte Williams finished the job, running it up the middle for a five-yard touchdown.
1Q: Broncos send out only 10 players
The Broncos sent out only 10 players for the first play of the game, purposively taking a delay of game penalty while No. 88 flashed on the screen. The Lions declined the penalty.
#Broncos purposefully take a delay of game penalty in honor of D.T. and the Lions decline. pic.twitter.com/expDLC5621— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 12, 2021
