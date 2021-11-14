DENVER — The Denver Broncos take a 5-4 record and newfound confidence into Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos are coming off a convincing win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, and they're in the thick of the AFC West divisional race.

The Eagles are 3-6 and coming off a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. MT at Empower Field at Mile High. Follow all the action here on Gazette.com.

Latest update: 2Q: Eagles 17, Broncos 10

Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith again, and the Eagles have the lead back with just over three minutes left in the first half.

2Q: Broncos 10, Eagles 10

A 64-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater to Albert Okwuegbunam on the first play of the drive got the Broncos down to the Eagles 8-yard line. Then Brandon McManus made a 21-yard field goal to tie the game.

2Q: Eagles 10, Broncos 7

The Broncos get some momentum to start the second quarter. Melvin Gordon took the ball on the last three plays of the drive, capping it with a one-yard touchdown run.

Baron Browning questionable to return

Another injury for the Broncos defense. Browning, a rookie out of Ohio State, is questionable to return with a back injury. He missed practice on Thursday for back spasms. Undrafted rookie Curtis Robinson is in for Browning.

1Q: Eagles 10, Broncos 0

DeVonta Smith beat out former Alabama teammates Pat Surtain II in the end zone to catch Jalen Hurt's 36-yard touchdown pass. The play was reviewed but upheld.

1Q: Eagles 3, Broncos 0

The Eagles easily marched down the field, but the Broncos defense came up with a stop in the red zone to keep them to just a field goal.

