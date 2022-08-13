DENVER — The Broncos started the preseason with a win Saturday night at Empower Field, beating the Cowboys 17-7.

The Broncos played only a handful of starters, most notably sitting quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver's two touchdowns were scored by receivers Seth Williams and Kendall Hinton, coming via passes from backup quarterback Josh Johnson. Brandon McManus also made a 52-yard field goal, while Dallas' only points came on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

The Broncos have two preseason games remaining, facing the Bills in Buffalo Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. and the Vikings at home Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Here are the top observations from Saturday's game against the Cowboys:

Star of the game: OLB Baron Browning

Outside linebacker Baron Browning was as advertised Saturday night. This past offseason, Browning was asked by the new coaching staff to move from inside to outside linebacker. Last year, Browning started nine games at inside linebacker and looked to be a staple at the position moving forward.

But Browning showed Saturday why the new coaching staff believed he could be a difference maker on the edge. The 2021 third-round draft pick was a disruptor in the Broncos' win over the Cowboys. He had three tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.

Browning figures to be a key contributor on the defense this season, playing alongside Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory and Nik Bonitto. The Broncos desperately need Browning to be productive, as their pass rush has been below average in recent years — mostly due to several injuries to Chubb.

Now, with Browning in the mix, the Broncos hope to have an elite pass rush again.

Rookie standouts: WR Brandon Johnson, WR Jalen Virgil

The Broncos need some young receivers to step up this season in the absence of Tim Patrick, who will miss the season with a torn ACL. And undrafted rookies Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil are making strong cases to help fill that void.

Johnson has had a strong training camp and backed it up with a nice performance Saturday. He led the team with four receptions on six targets and 64 yards. At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds Johnson does have a big frame that could help replace Patrick. And in college, at UCF in 2021, he was the primary target close to the end zone, catching 10 of his 11 touchdowns inside the 25-yard line.

Virgil had three receptions for a team-high 83 yards, including an impressive 42-yard catch. Virgil is also a talented returner, though he didn't have any chances to show that skillset Saturday.

For Johnson or Virgil to make the 53-man roster, they will have to beat out several other receivers, including Williams and Hinton. But if the Broncos decide to keep six receivers, Johnson or Virgil could take one of the final roster spots.

Highlights: K. Hinton and S. Williams' touchdown grabs

Hinton had the catch of the game, grabbing a 24-yard touchdown pass from Johnson. The 6-foot, 195-pound receiver went over Dallas cornerback Nashon Wright for the catch, coming down in the back corner of the end zone. Hinton had three receptions for 53 yards and the touchdown.

Williams also had a nice touchdown catch, coming down with a jump ball from one-yard out. He finished the day with four receptions for 29 yards and the touchdown.

Stock up: J. Strnad, J. Johnson, P. Locke

On top of Brandon Johnson, Browning, Hinton and Williams, several other Broncos had nice games that helped their stock of making the team.

Josh Johnson had a nice performance, playing the entire first half. He was 16 of 23 for 172 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. He was replaced at halftime by Brett Rypien, who was 7 of 14 for 83 yards. It appears Johnson currently has the edge in the backup quarterback competition.

On the defensive side of the ball, two guys may have increased their role this season after good performances. Inside linebacker Just Strnad and safety P.J. Locke — who are also key special teamers — showed they could have important roles as backups this year.

Strnad replaced an injured Jonas Griffith in the first quarter and finished the game with six tackles. Locke had the lone turnover of the game, intercepting Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who was hit by rookie defensive end Matt Henningsen as he threw the ball.

Stock down: M. Borghi, S. Scott M. Ojemudia

A couple players didn't exactly have the game they probably envisioned.

Running backs Max Borghi and Stevie Scott III both had tough days on the ground. Scott dropped what would have likely been a touchdown and Borghi totaled only 10 yards on four rushes. Borghi and Scott's performances aren't all their fault, as the entire run game was atrocious. The Broncos totaled only 40 yards on the ground.

Cornerback Michael Ojemudia also had a rough outing, starting at cornerback opposite of rookie Damrri Mathis. Ojemudia gave up a couple big passes before leaving the game with a concussion. The Broncos don't have a lot of depth at cornerback and need a player like Ojemudia to step up this season.

Injuries: J. Griffith, M. Ojemudia

Griffith was injured on the second play of the game, leaving with an elbow injury. Ojemudia left in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and so did rookie safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, who left in the fourth quarter. There were no other injuries for the Broncos.