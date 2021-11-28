The Denver Broncos (5-5), fresh off a bye week, hope to get back on track today against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4).
Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.
Follow along here and on Twitter for play-by-play updates and more.
Preview coverage:
Woody Paige: Former Bronco and member of the "No-Fly-Zone," Chris Harris Jr. returns to town as member of Chargers
Klee's Scorecard (and prediction): The Denver "Unders" score another gambling win in Broncos-Chargers
Former Broncos coach Brandon Staley returns to Denver to face his former mentor, Vic Fangio: 'He's as good as it gets in the NFL'
Updates on Twitter: