DENVER — The Denver Broncos (5-5), fresh off a bye week, hope to get back on track today against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4).
Follow along here and on Twitter for play-by-play updates and more.
Latest update: 2Q: Broncos 14, Chargers 7
The Chargers defense intercepted Drew Lock and their offense got the job done, marching down the field to score a touchdown to get them on board right before halftime.
2Q: Broncos 14, Chargers 0
Javonte Williams punched it in from 9-yards out to extend the Broncos lead to 14.
Calvin Anderson carted off the field
Offensive tackled Anderson had to be carted off the field after a knee injury. He is questionable to return. The offensive line now has only one healthy starter.
1Q: Teddy Bridgewater out of game
Bridgewater was hit hard and trainers were looking at his right leg. He walked to the locker room on his own power, but with a noticeable limp. He is questionable to return. Drew Lock is in at quarterback.
1Q: Broncos 7, Chargers 0
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater kept it to himself, scrambling 11 yards into the end zone to give the Broncos an early lead.
Preview coverage:
Woody Paige: Former Bronco and member of the "No-Fly-Zone," Chris Harris Jr. returns to town as member of Chargers
Klee's Scorecard (and prediction): The Denver "Unders" score another gambling win in Broncos-Chargers
Former Broncos coach Brandon Staley returns to Denver to face his former mentor, Vic Fangio: 'He's as good as it gets in the NFL'
Updates on Twitter: