DENVER — The Denver Broncos host the Cincinnati Bengals today with both teams in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MST. The Broncos (7-6) are coming off a 38-10 win at home against the Detroit Lions. The Bengals (7-6) lost 26-23 in overtime last Sunday to San Francisco.

The Broncos' inactive players are defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, linebacker Kenny Young, quarterback Brett Rypien, safety Caden Sterns and cornerback Michael Ojemudia.

Latest update: Bengals 6, Broncos 3

If you like defense, then you'll love this game. The Broncos missed a 51-yard field goal, handing the ball back to the Bengals with nine seconds left in the half. They threw one pass, then set themselves up for a 58-yard field goal to take the lead at halftime.

2Q: Broncos 3, Bengals 3

Brandon McManus nails a 54-yard field, and the Bengals and Broncos are all tied up at three in the second quarter.

1Q: Bengals 3, Broncos 0

The Broncos defense came up with the stop on third down to force the Bengals to settle for a 53-yard field goal.

Follow the action on Twitter, and read preview coverage of the game here: