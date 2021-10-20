ENGLEWOOD — Three years ago, Von Miller made a promise before the Broncos faced the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.
"I wouldn't say it's a must-win, but we're going to kick their ass," the outside linebacker said Oct. 16, 2018. "This week, Thursday night, prime time, they're going to get the Broncos' best."
Miller finished that game with two sacks and five quarterback hits, as the Broncos smashed the Cardinals 45-10.
Miller, now in his 11th NFL season, made a similar promise Tuesday ahead of the Broncos' Thursday night game against the Browns — a game that many are labeling a "must-win" for both teams, as they each sit at 3-3.
"I have to play well in this game. I will play well in this game. I’m going to go off. It’s going to be a good game for me," Miller said. "I don’t want to guarantee a win for my teammates, but I don’t want to put the pressure on those guys. I want to put the pressure on me. I’m going to have a great game. I’m going to go out there and play well and get a couple of sacks. If I can do that, then we will win."
The 32-year-old Miller has been solid through six games in his return from injury a season ago, totaling 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. But a good chunk of that production — four sacks, six tackles for loss and six quarterback hits — came in the first three games of the season.
Of course, it's not all on Miller, with the secondary busting and the offense stalling, but it's no coincidence the Broncos have lost three straight games as Miller's production dips. Miller knows he has to have a greater impact on games moving forward.
"If you look at this season, in the first three games, I had a couple sacks, and we won those games. These last three games, I didn’t do as much," Miller said. "If I can play well, get sacks and find a way to disrupt the game, we’ll win. The pressure is on me to play well. I will play well. I don’t know who the tackle is that I’m going against, but I’m going to kill him. I’m going to kill him and the other guy on the other side. I’m going to play extremely well. I’m going to make plays for my team. I’m going to set us up to win this game.”
It's not often the outgoing Miller makes a statement like he did Tuesday.
But when he does, he often backs it up, as he did in 2018. Now let's see if he can do it again in 2021 in another pivotal Thursday night game.
"This time when Thursday night comes around, I want to put it on me," Miller said. "I wanted to put the pressure on me. If it’s all on me, then I can control that. I can control it. I can handle it, and I can make [expletive] happen like that. It’s football. You’ve got so many different moving parts. I put the pressure on our guys multiple times this season. I just want to try something a little bit different. I want to put the pressure on me.
"I’m going to go out there, and I’m going to play well — kill whatever guy I’m going against. I think that’ll lead to a victory for us.”