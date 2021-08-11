EAGEN, Minn. — The Broncos had their first of two joint practices with the Vikings Wednesday, as several players, including wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, stood out for the Broncos.
Here are the top observations from the day:
Star of the day: WR Jerry Jeudy
Jeudy — as he is most days — was terrific in the first day of the joint practices with the Vikings. Jeudy won all of his one-on-drills against the Minnesota defensive backs and had several catches in the team period. Jeudy’s best play was his 50-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater. Jeudy caught the pass 25 yards down field and beat everyone else in a foot race to the goal line.
Jeudy has been arguably the best Broncos player on the roster during training camp, as many expect him to have a breakout second season.
“Jerry Jeudy, man, he scares me," Bridgewater said. "The way he's in and out of breaks — he can't have any ACLs or knees. I wish I had his knees. But that man, the way he's able to change direction — he makes all of his routes look the same. He's doing a great job attacking the ball when we throw it to him over the middle... He's having fun."
Highlight of the day: Bridgewater to Jeudy
The best play of a relatively uneventful practice was the 50-yard connection between Bridgewater and Jeudy. It was during the final team period of the day in which the Broncos were tasked with driving the length of the field in a two-minute drill.
The pass was a bit late, but Jeudy made a nice adjustment to beat his man with nothing but open field in front of him. Jeudy beat everyone to the end zone and did somersault over the goal line.
"He just did a good job of understanding the coverage," Bridgewater said. "We ran a play where I just had to read the safety, what the safety did. I was able to hold the safety a little bit with my eyes and Jerry did the rest. Throw it in a tight window and Jerry makes the catch, and he's goes down and five seconds later, he's rolling in the end zone like a fire drill."
Rookie of the day: WR DeVontres Dukes
Other than Jeudy, rookie wide receiver Devontres Dukes had arguably the best day of any Broncos player on offense. Dukes started the day with two contested catches in one-on-ones, with one of them being a touchdown. Dukes also caught a touchdown in the 7-on-7 red zone period from Bridgewater.
Dukes had an impressive last few days of practice, catching a touchdown pass in Sunday’s scrimmage as well. An undrafted rookie from South Florida, Dukes has been considered a long shot to make the team, but if he plays like he did Wednesday, he could sneak onto the 53-man roster or practice squad.
QB battle update: Lock throws INT in two-minute drill
It took until the final team period of the day for Bridgewater to take a slight edge over Drew Lock in quarterback competition Wednesday. Both quarterbacks struggled to move the ball early in practice, only having a few nice throws down the field — Lock to Jeudy and Bridgewater to KJ Hamler. Bridgewater had two touchdowns in the red zone period, while Lock had none.
But it was the final two-minute drill where Bridgewater really separated himself. Playing with the first team, Bridgewater connected with wide receiver Courtland Sutton for a first down and tight end Noah Fant for an 8-yard gain to start the drive. Bridgewater then threw the 50-yard touchdown pass to Jeudy to complete the drive. Lock had the exact same scenario, but played with the second team. After a short completion over the middle, Lock was intercepted on his second throw on a pass over the middle that was tipped several times by Minnesota before being picked off.
"Here in press conferences we talk about taking care of the football, but when you get out there, the actual instincts are going to have to take over," Lock said. "I think the more looks you end up seeing, the better you become with these plays, the more familiar you are, it just comes naturally being able to take care of the football. You've seen 100 looks on a certain play to know when it's probably going to be there or maybe it's best to check it down. It's easy to say it on the mic, but it's another thing when you've got to go out there and do it."
But maybe the bigger storyline with the offense Wednesday was the play of the offensive line. The o-line struggled most of the day in pass protection — first and second teams — giving up several sacks. They also had multiple false starts, while rookie Quinn Meinerz had issues under center, as he and the quarterbacks fumbled two snaps.
Quote of the day: OLB Von Miller on the Hall of Fame
Broncos star outside linebacker Von Miller spent his Sunday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, after being invited by former teammate and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who was inducted with the 2021 class.
Miller reflected on his 11-year career Wednesday, saying he hopes to one day also go into the Hall of Fame.
"That's everybody's dream. But I'm still here working on my Hall of Fame resume right now," Miller said. "I want to make that resume as ironclad as I can. It is a tough group to get into... It's super, super tough to get into that elite group, that golden jacket. And I want it bad. You sit there and you listen to all these speeches and of course you think about it. I just reinvested in myself saying, 'I got to make sure this happens. I got leave no mistake in my career so I can get in there.' Still got a lot of time to do it."