ENGLEWOOD — Vic Fangio's job didn't get any easier this week.
Fangio, whose job as the Broncos' head coach is possibly on the line against the Chargers and Chiefs these final two weeks, is tasked with putting together one of the best coaching performances of his career Sunday in Los Angeles. The Broncos and Fangio will be down several key players against the Chargers, as 16 players have been put on the COVID-19/reserve list this week. Of those 16 players, seven are starters: outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, inside linebacker Baron Browning, cornerback Bryce Callahan, nose tackle Mike Purcell, right tackle Bobby Massie, and wide receivers Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy.
Still, Fangio is not making any excuses.
“We just got done with it and our guys’ attitude during the walkthrough was tremendous," Fangio said Friday. "I thank them for that, I admire them for that, but I expected that. These guys are a bunch of fighters and competitors and they’re going to go out there and play — and play to win. We have a good group of guys from the intangible aspects, and we’re going to go out there and play well.”
On top of the seven starters, there are also a few key role players who won't be available Sunday, including safety Caden Sterns, defensive back Mike Ford, defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and outside linebackers Jonathon Cooper and Stephen Weatherly.
That means the Broncos will have to rely on several players who have little to no experience, from rookie receiver Seth Williams to linebacker Jonas Griffith.
“I’m very confident and bullish on the guys that are going to be playing for us," Fangio said. "We’ve got some great opportunities for some guys that have been showing good on the practice field — like Seth Williams obviously will play in there tomorrow. Just like Jonas Griffith was playing good on the practice field and when he got his opportunity he didn’t disappoint. He played well and took advantage of it.
"There’s going to be some more of those available on Sunday for guys that are going to get their chances to play and I’m confident in them."
With their playoff chances mostly non-existent — they currently have less than a .1% chance of making the postseason — some may think the Broncos have little to play for. And down a good chunk of players due to COVID-19 and injuries, including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, most are probably counting the Broncos out Sunday against the Chargers.
But for Fangio, he has everything to coach for with his job in question. And for the players who will have to step in, they finally get to show why they should be on the field.
“We’re going to be expected to win," Fangio said. "We’re going to go out there and give it all of our efforts to go get that ‘W’. You’re right, it’s a no-excuse league, and we’re certainly not going to use any... I’m zeroed in on a Sunday kickoff and that’s what I’m zeroed in on. My thoughts are irrelevant on those decisions and until I’m told otherwise, I’m ready for a 1:05 p.m. kickoff, west coast time.”
