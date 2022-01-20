DENVER — The Broncos' off-season is in full swing and soon after they find a head coach, one of the next tasks for general manager George Paton is going to be deciding who of the team's 16 unrestricted free agents he should re-sign.
Below is a look at 10 of the Broncos' unrestricted free agents and a prediction of whether or not they will return or play elsewhere next season:
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
Bridgewater has an interesting off-season in front of him, after putting together one of the best seasons of his career statistically. In 14 games played, Bridgewater threw for 3,052 yards, a career-high 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. It wouldn't be a shock to see Bridgewater back in Denver next season. But if the Broncos decide to go in a different direction at quarterback, which many expect them to, then Bridgewater will likely have a new home next season. And there will probably be plenty of suitors, including the Saints where he played two seasons in 2018-19.
Prediction: Does not return.
Running back Melvin Gordon
Gordon had another solid season for the Broncos in 2021, rushing for 918 yards and eight touchdowns. But with the emergence of rookie running back Javonte Williams, and the ability to find serviceable running backs for a cheaper price, it's likely the Broncos and Gordon and split ways.
Prediction: Does not return.
Offensive tackle Bobby Massie
Considering the position the Broncos have been in at right tackle in previous years, Massie performed well in his one season in Denver, starting 13 games. While the Broncos will likely look to draft a young offensive tackle, keeping an experienced veteran like Massie might prove valuable.
Prediction: Returns.
Tight end Eric Saubert
While Saubert doesn't have stats like fellow tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam, he does offer a huge boost in the run game as one of the team's best run blockers. Playing in all 17 games this season, Saubert is the type of reliable player the Broncos should strongly consider keeping.
Prediction: Returns.
Linebacker Josey Jewell
Inside linebacker will be one of the top positions to watch this off-season for the Broncos and Jewell will certainly be a part of those discussions. While he missed nearly the entire season with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in Week 2, Jewell could be a strong candidate to re-sign as he's shown flashes of being a quality starting middle linebacker.
Prediction: Returns.
Linebacker Alexander Johnson
If the Broncos keep Jewell, they likely won't keep Johnson, and vice versa. Johnson has been a solid player for the Broncos in recent seasons, especially in the run game. But at 30 years old, with some inconsistencies in his game and coming off season-ending injury, Johnson might have to look elsewhere next season.
Prediction: Does not return.
Linebacker Kenny Young
Like Jewell and Johnson, Young is in an interesting position. Young was traded to the Broncos midseason and played well in his six starts. But with rookie Baron Browning already holding one spot in the inside linebackers room, who will the Broncos keep among Jewell, Johnson and Young? Young might have the best case thanks to his combination of youth and athleticism.
Prediction: Returns.
Cornerback Bryce Callahan
Callahan might be the Broncos' most valuable free agent, as he'd likely start as an outside cornerback for most teams. This season, Callahan served as the Broncos' nickelback, playing inside. And he'd likely play that role again next season, which would probably mean a smaller contract. So don't be surprised if Callahan looks for a big pay day elsewhere.
Prediction: Does not return.
Cornerback Kyle Fuller
Fuller is probably the easiest prediction on this list. The 29-year-old was always viewed as a one-year, $8 million rental, with him essentially wanting to play for former head coach Vic Fangio. But Fuller's season didn't exactly go as planned, being benched half way through the season.
Prediction: Does not return.
Safety Kareem Jackson
At 33 years old, Jackson has an intriguing decision to make. After testing the free agency waters last season, Jackson decided to come back to Denver on a discount deal of $5 million. He likely won't do the same this off-season.
Prediction: Does not return.
Other unrestricted free agents
Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming: Does not return.
Guard/center Brett Jones: Does not return.
Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen: Does not return.
Outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly: Returns.
Defensive back Mike Ford: Does not return.
Defensive back Nate Hairston: Does not return.