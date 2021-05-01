Almost every year, there's a hidden gem or two that aren't selected in the NFL draft.
For the Broncos, those players have sometimes turned out to play key roles like wide receiver Tim Patrick and outside linebacker Malik Reed. This year, the Broncos will likely be looking to sign wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs to help provide depth this offseason and into next year.
Here's who's signed so far with the Broncos:
- Shaun Beyer, TE, Iowa
- Devontres Dukes, WR, South Florida
- Drew Himmelman, OT, Illinois State
- Warren Jackson, WR, Colorado State
- Nolan Laufenberg, G, Air Force
- Branden Mack, WR, Temple
- Mac McCain III, CB, North Carolina A&T
- Andre Mintze, OLB, Vanderbilt
- Adam Prentice, FB, South Carolina
- Landon Rice, TE, Jacksonville State
- Curtis Robinson, LB, Stanford