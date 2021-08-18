ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos finished up their 17th training camp practice Wednesday as they prepare for their second preseason game Saturday at Seattle.
Here are the top observations from the day:
Star of the day: OLB Bradley Chubb
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has really begun to look like himself the past week. That's been most prevalent the last two days in practice, in which he's had several would-have-been sacks in real games.
"I think he's in a good spot," coach Vic Fangio said. "I think we've brought him along the right way in lieu of his injury and the inactivity he had prior to camp. And I think he's ready to go."
Chubb said Tuesday he feels "98 percent" healthy and hopes to play some in the final two preseason games.
“The other two percent is probably going to come in the next couple weeks in the preseason games and just getting into the flow of football. I feel good," Chubb said. "Honestly, I just want some action, man. It doesn’t matter when it comes. It could come this week, next week. I just want to be able to test out the ankle and have a clear head going into the season. I’m looking forward to whatever coach has in mind and whatever the trainers have in mind. I’m just trusting what they do and just doing everything that I can control.”
Highlight of the day: Bridgewater to Benson
The top play of the day came in the middle of practice when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected with wide receiver Trinity Benson on a 60-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field. Benson had beaten his man 40 yards downfield when Bridgewater threw the ball, as rookie safety Caden Sterns tracked it down across the field and nearly broke it up.
Benson has been impressive this fall, catching several long touchdowns in practice and two in the preseason game against the Vikings. He looks primed to possibly steal a spot on the 53-man roster. To make it, Fangio said Benson needs to "continue that good play."
"We're deep at receiver as you've seen out there," Fangio said. "And we're going to have some hard cuts to make there, and he's got to keep showing. When you've come Trinity's path, you've got to keep showing."
Rookie of the day: CB Kary Vincent Jr.
A seventh-round pick out of LSU, cornerback Kary Vincent hasn't been someone who has stuck out much during camp, which isn't always a bad thing as a corner, but he did make his best play of camp so far Wednesday, breaking up a deep pass thanks to his closing speed.
Vincent sat out the 2020 season, which is a big reason why he fell to the seventh round in this year's draft. But due to his speed and athleticism, many believe he could be a future starter in the NFL. Right now, Vincent is hoping to make the team as a special teams contributor.
"He's up and down," Fangio said. "He's had some good plays that make you happy and perk up and then he's had some that deflate the bubble a little bit. I've been happy with him overall, but he's got a long ways to go."
QB battle update: Bridgewater throws INT on miscommunication
The quarterback battle started with a bang Wednesday, as Bridgewater threw an interception to safety Justin Simmons on his second passing attempt of the day. The Ball went right to Simmons but was intended for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was clearly not on the same page as Bridgewater as he was several yards away from the ball.
"We'll correct that in the meeting room, talk about it once we watch it and we'll go from there," Bridgewater said. "But it's good to see guys just competing, flying around, having fun. Justin is one of the best safeties in this league."
Bridgewater had a few balls that were thrown behind receivers but made up for it with the 60-yard touchdown pass to Benson and another deep completion to tight end Noah Fant in 7-on-7. Drew Lock also had a long completion to Fant, while not throwing an incompletion in 7-on-7, but also missing several throws in 11-on-11, including 0 for 3 in his final team period of the day.
With only 25 days until the Broncos' season opener, it appears Fangio is nearing a decision on who will be the starter, saying Wednesday he's "pretty damn close, but we've got more information coming." Saturday's preseason game against Seattle feels like it could be the deciding factor.
Injury update: Malik Reed, Pat Surtain II miss practice
Outside linebacker Malik Reed was the newest Bronco to be held out Wednesday with an ankle injury. Rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II also did not practice, after injuring a "lower extremity" during Tuesday's practice. Fangio said he doesn't believe Surtain will be out long.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Tim Patrick (groin) returned to practice but did not partake in team drills. Outside linebacker Von Miller was also back at practice, after missing Monday and Tuesday as his baby was born.