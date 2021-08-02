ENGLEWOOD — Star outside linebacker Bradley Chubb participated in team drills for the first time during Broncos training camp Monday, while rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II got his first interception of camp.
Here's the top observations from Day 5:
Star of the day: OLB Bradley Chubb
Chubb didn't do anything flashy during Monday's practice, but he did finally return to the field for team drills, after sitting out all of OTAs and being limited during the first four days of training camp due to an ankle injury. He only played in four of the team period's 64 plays, but he did look and feel 100 percent healthy.
"Today I felt very comfortable. I felt like a brand-new person out there," Chubb said. "I'm going to be ready for September — 100 percent. ... I feel like I'm good. If (the trainers) see the same thing, and we all come to an agreement that I need a rep here or a rep there, I'm going to do it. But if not, I'm just going to do it exactly as they tell me.
"I don't even think about all the stuff that's going on with me. I'm just trying to go out there and make those plays, do what I can do to cause disruption."
Chubb is coming off his first Pro Bowl season, totaling 42 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He and the Broncos are hoping he can replicate that performance in 2021.
"That was good to see," coach Vic Fangio said. "He got some plays, not a ton. But we need to progress him, so it was good to have him back out there."
Highlight of the day: CB Pat Surtain II's interception
Surtain had his first interception of training camp, picking off Drew Lock on a pass over the middle intended for Jerry Jeudy.
Rook's first pick‼️
Surtain has been impressive during camp, playing inside and outside corner. The first-round pick will likely be a key contributor in a talented secondary.
"I'm just out here controlling what I can control at the end of the day," Surtain said. "I'm just looking forward to playing this season with my teammates and just building on that and just playing my game and just being the best player I can be."
Rookie of the day: RB Javonte Williams
The Broncos' second-round pick, running back Javonte Williams, has looked the part during camp, getting snaps on the first and second teams. The former North Carolina standout has looked as advertised, hitting holes hard and has most notably caught several passes — an area of his game he really wanted to get better at this offseason.
"I feel like things are starting to slow down," Williams said. "One thing I worked on a lot when I went back home was catching the ball because I know in the league you've got to be able to do more than run and cut."
But for Williams, his true identity will come out when the pads go on Tuesday.
"That's real football," Williams said. "I feel like out here you can get a lot better without pads on, but I just like being physical. I feel like the real football starts tomorrow."
QB battle update: Bridgewater edges out Lock on Day 5
After Teddy Bridgewater threw three interceptions Saturday, he responded Monday with a nice day. He made several big throws, hitting Diontae Spencer for a 50-yard touchdown pass on his first pass. He also hit Jeudy and Courtland Sutton for big gains, going 14 for 16 in 11-on-11. He did have an interception to linebacker Curtis Robinson in 7-on-7.
Drew Lock had an average day. His best throw was over the middle to tight end Noah Fant, who picked up about 20 yards. In 11-on-11 he was 7 for 11, with several scrambles and a couple of likely sacks. He threw an interception in 11-on-11 to new cornerback Rojesterman Farris and in 7-on-7 to Surtain.
"It's still 'Even Steven.' There's been no separation," Fangio said. "And we're going to kind of keep the rotation these next three days the same as it's been."
Injury update: Jewell out approximately 10 days
Starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell sat out of practice for the second consecutive day with a groin injury, as backup Justin Strnad got most of the first-team reps. Jewell is expected to be out for a while.
"He feels a whole lot better than the medical staff is saying he is, so there's kind of a conflict there," Fangio said. "I would imagine he's at least a 10-day out."
Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland also missed practice, but with a back injury. Fangio said he doesn't expect Cleveland to be out "too long."
Defensive lineman Mike Purcell (right ankle) missed his third day of practice. He's expected out for about a week.