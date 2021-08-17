ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos only have a few more training camp practices before they begin preparation for the regular season, which means roster cuts have begun, with the first six coming Tuesday.
Here are the top observations from Tuesday's practice:
Star of the day: G Netane Muti
Second-year guard Netane Muti has been the talk of camp the past week and a half, receiving praise from both his teammates and head coach.
“I think Muti has flashed for a second-year offensive lineman that has done well," Fangio said. Aug. 6. "We’re looking for a big jump from him."
Since then, Muti has seemingly taken that jump, starting in last Saturday's preseason game at left guard against the Vikings and having rotated in with the first team this week in practice. Muti, a sixth-round pick in 2020, is one of the Broncos' more physical offensive linemen, whose specialty is mauling defensive linemen in the run game.
"He’s a big, strong guy. Those Polynesians, they just have some girth to them, and they just want to get nasty," Broncos starting left tackle Garett Bolles said. "Muti is a phenomenal football player. He’s going to be here for a very long time. He gives us a different look at the right guard position or the left guard position. He’s a guy that can plug and play.”
Highlight of the day: Simmons' one-handed interception
The best play of the day didn't come in the team or 7-on-7 period Tuesday, but instead in one-on-one drills.
Safety Justin Simmons was defending wide receiver Kendall Hinton when the ball was thrown behind Hinton and Simmons reached out and picked off. It was Simmons' third interception of training camp, with the other two coming in team periods.
ViDeO oR iT dIdN’t HaPpEn https://t.co/x3v46PP0Ro pic.twitter.com/oCbcLFK52Q— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 17, 2021
Simmons was recently named the 45th best player in the NFL in NFL Network's top 100, which is voted on by the players. Simmons is officially the second-highest paid safety in the NFL, after Seattle signed Jamal Adams to a $70 million deal Tuesday — Simmons' deal is worth $61 million.
Rookie of the day: OLB Jonathon Cooper
Rookie outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper continues to have an impressive camp, coming up with a sack during the Broncos' team period Tuesday, and likely would have had several others in a real game. Cooper, a seventh-round pick, has one of the highest motors on the team.
"He was a good player at Ohio State," Fangio said. "Played hard, played tough, you can tell he has a passion for the game. He's a guy that's very coachable and he's fulfilled that so far. And he had to overcome missing the entire offseason. We like where he's at right now."
Cooper is currently battling undrafted rookie Andre Mintze and second-year linebacker Derrek Tuszka to make the 53-man roster.
QB battle update: Lock, Bridgewater can't find the end zone
Situational football was a problem for both Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater Tuesday, as neither were able to connect in the two-minute or one-minute drills.
Bridgewater ran the one-minute drill staring at the 50 with 52 seconds remaining. After completing his first two throws, he missed on three straight — including one to an open Jerry Jeudy down the middle for what would have been a touchdown — forcing the Broncos to have to kick a field goal.
Meanwhile, Lock ran the two-minute drill, starting at his own 30-yard line with 2:10 to go. Lock led the offense down the field to the red zone, most notably connecting with tight end Noah Fant for a 32-yard gain over the middle on fourth and three around midfield. The game clock still had 16 seconds left on it when Fangio ended practice, likely because two plays earlier Lock would have been sacked by Tuszka and subsequently ended the game.
Both quarterbacks performed alright in the other team periods and 7-on-7, as there were several plays that receivers dropped nice passes, including Fant and wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
Injury updates: Pat Surtain II held out of practice
Rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II was held out of Tuesday's practice after experiencing a "little soreness in a lower extremity" during the first team period.
Several other players did not practice Tuesday, including outside linebacker Von Miller, whose baby was born late Monday night. Wide receiver Tim Patrick (groin) also did not practice, and running back Melvin Gordon (groin) did not partake in team drills.
Cut day: Farris, Kalambayi, Neal, Dukes, Bellamy, Sizer
Tuesday marked the first cut day of camp, in which the Broncos had to cut its roster from 90 to 85 players. The Broncos waived cornerback Rojesterman Farris, linebacker Peter Kalambayi and defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal Jr., as well as wide receiver DeVontres Dukes, running back LeVante Bellamy and defensive end Deyon Sizer, who were all put on the waived/injured list.
The Broncos also signed former Eagles running back Adrian Killins to complete its 85-man roster. The next cut day is Aug. 24.