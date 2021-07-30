ENGLEWOOD · Day 3 of Broncos training camp is in the books and showcased a 50-yard touchdown pass, Denver's first-round pick standing out and an injury that doesn't appear to be too serious.
Here are the top observations from the day:
Star of the day: Cornerback Ronald Darby
Few players individually stood out on Day 3, but veteran cornerback Ronald Darby did have a nice pass breakup against Jerry Jeudy during the team period Friday. Darby has been solid in coverage during camp, primarily playing the right corner position.
Darby signed with the Broncos this offseason on a three-year, $27 million deal. He's entering his seventh NFL season, most recently playing in Washington last season where he started all 16 games. Darby figures to be a key piece of the Broncos defense this season, which hopes to have one of the better secondaries in the NFL.
"Through these practices I feel like we've been doing good," Darby said. "We've been communicating well and the guys on the back end really know what they're doing."
Highlight of the day: Lock to Hamler, 50-yard touchdown
There was only one touchdown scored Friday, but it was certainly the best play of training camp so far. Quarterback Drew Lock found KJ Hamler on a 50-yard touchdown pass, in which Hamler beat cornerback Parnell Motley and laid out for the pass, while Lock dropped it right in Hamler's bread basket.
🗣 GO LONG!@DrewLock23 ➡️ @Kj_hamler for six! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iu5hZze4KA— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 30, 2021
"On the money, down the field, touchdown — I mean, you can't ask for better than that," tight end Noah Fant said. "(Drew) deserves all the credit and then KJ deserves a lot of the credit too for catching it. He made a diving catch in the end zone. Definitely been really impressed with KJ coming out here also. He's shown a lot of really good things. The guy can run."
Hamler has especially stood out this camp, catching several touchdowns in the first few days of camp. He looks like he could be a reliable deep threat for the Broncos in 2021 if he stays healthy.
Rookie of the day: Cornerback Pat Surtain II
Surtain had the best play of any rookie Friday, breaking up a pass intended for Tyrie Cleveland down the right sideline. Cleveland originally had Surtain beat on a double move, but Surtain made up ground and made a great play in the air to break up the pass — Surtain nearly intercepted the pass.
Surtain definitely hasn't looked like rookie through three days, playing primarily in the dime position and rotating at outside corner. It'll be interesting to see how his role shakes out over the next several weeks as he's proven he can be a contributor since Day 1.
"He's got a lot of natural abilities," Darby said of Surtain, "getting his head back for the ball, playing the ball, just focusing on the ball. He gets up there and competes, presses, knows how to play off, patient, willing to learn, don't complain — he works hard."
QB battle update: 'No separation'
After Teddy Bridgewater clearly won Day 2 of training camp, Lock likely had a slight edge on Day 3. Lock looked a bit more decisive Friday, finding Jerry Jeudy several times for big gains. Bridgewater was still efficient, only throwing a couple incompletions on the day, but didn't hit any big plays other than an 18-yard pass to Fant.
"I think the quarterback competition is going good," Fant said. "I think both quarterbacks are doing great. Drew's showing some really good things. Teddy's being a leader. Obviously it's not my position to choose which one wins the job, but I like catching passes from both."
Still, the real test won't come until the two face Minnesota on Aug. 11 and 12 in joint practices, and in the three preseason games against the Vikings, Seahawks and Rams.
"They've been pretty consistent," coach Vic Fangio said. "I see no separation, if that's what you're asking. ... These practices weigh heavy, and when we go to Minnesota, it's going to be like these practices, just we're going against Minnesota."
Injury update: Mike Purcell leaves with ankle injury
Defensive tackle Mike Purcell left practice during the first team period after injuring his right ankle. Fangio said after practice he's unsure how serious it is, but that "the early prognosis is just a sprain, but we'll see." Purcell missed more than half of the Broncos' season last year with a Lisfranc injury.
Outside linebacker Von Miller and safety Kareem Jackson also took "vet days" not practicing, but were still in attendance.