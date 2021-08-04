ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are a week into training camp and there appears to be no separation in the quarterback battle, as both threw interceptions in the 2-minute drill Wednesday.
Here are the top observations from Wednesday's practice:
QB battle update: Lock, Bridgewater throw interceptions
The most notable sequence of the day came in the final period, when Lock and Bridgewater faced off in the 2-minute drill. Both quarterbacks had 2:10 with two timeouts to go 75 yards, needing to score a touchdown to tie the game. Lock went with the first team, while Bridgewater went with the second team.
Lock started the drive with a 24-yard strike to Sutton and then completed two consecutive passes to get the offense past the 50. A 20-yard run by Mike Boone set the offense up in the red zone before they were faced with third and 5 inside the 20-yard line with 35 seconds left and no timeouts.
Lock was pressured from both sides, stepped up in the pocket, and forced a throw to Jerry Jeudy at the goal line, which was intercepted by safety Justin Simmons, who jumped the route. Lock was 6 for 7 on the drive before the interception.
“First off, take care of the ball. Don’t make that decision down there. Halfway between running, halfway between throwing. Just make a better decision," Lock said. "Jerry ran a good route. Either chuck it over the top of them or put it in the dirt and live to see the next play. Don't go half and half there."
Bridgewater's drive was nearly identical, finding rookie wide receiver Seth Williams for a 20-yard gain on the first play, then connecting with wide open tight end Shaun Beyer for another 20-yard gain before having a first and 10 around the 20-yard line with under a minute to play.
Bridgewater threw up a pass down the left sideline intended for wide receiver Branden Mack, who never turned around, and was intercepted by cornerback Rojesterman Farris — his second interception of camp.
“That was a little miscommunication," Bridgewater said. "We’ll work on that. Glad we’re making that mistake now and not in a game. We’ll get together and watch the tape later today.
"We just weren’t on the same page, but it’s something we can fix easily."
Neither quarterback won Wednesday's practice, with both squandering the opportunity to in the two-minute drill.
"It was up and down," Fangio said. "We’d like to not end those drives there to go win the game with interceptions, but that’s why we practice. We obviously need a lot work, and we’ll continue to get a lot of work."
Star of the day: WR Courtland Sutton
Sutton looked like himself for the first time this training camp. Coming off an ACL injury last season, Sutton hadn't caught many passes during team period through six practices. But he had a breakout day Wednesday, catching five passes — four of which were 15 yards or longer.
"I was really happy to see what Courtland do what he did today," quarterback Drew Lock said. "He's excited to be back out here. I think slowly but surely, even these past couple days, you've seen him take off. I think he's starting to feel a lot more comfortable out here.
"I think you saw more of a glimpse of the old Court today. It's been fun to watch him come back to it."
Sutton didn't seem to show any hesitation in his route running or going up to grab any passes — he had the catch of the day when a ball was thrown behind him and he had to reach back and catch it one-handed while going to the ground.
"I've seen the work he's put in here when I was here in the offseason," Lock said. "There's nothing in my bones that tells me he won't be back to (winning 50-50 balls). He will absolutely be back to the old Courtland."
Highlight of the day: Bridgewater, Fant touchdown
There was nothing fancy about what quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and tight end Noah Fant did on this play, other than run it to perfection. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur certainly deserves a good amount of the credit for the play call.
It was a play-action pass that took a couple of seconds to develop and left Fant wide open on the back side for a 60-yard touchdown. The closest Bronco was at least 10 yards behind Fant in coverage.
Go deep 🎯@teddyb_h2o ➡️ @nrfant for six! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sh38HqTG2g— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 4, 2021
Rookie of the day: OLB Andre Mintze
An undrafted rookie from Vanderbilt, outside linebacker Andre Mintze has stood out the last couple of days with pads on. He's won a good amount of his one-on-one drills and has gotten in the backfield during team period. His best play of camp came Wednesday when he blew up a screen play that would have been a 5-yard loss.
Mintze is in one of the more talented rookies on the team, joining veterans Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed. He's also battling with fellow rookie and seventh-round pick Jonathon Cooper.
"We've had a lot of younger guys come in and they're hungry," Reed said. "We just have great guys in our room. You like to see that. ... It's been good to have (Mintze) so far."
Injury update: Miller, Glasgow take vet days
Linebacker Josey Jewell (groin), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (back), cornerback Mac McCain (hamstring) and defensive end Deyon Sizer (hamstring) all sat out of practice with injuries, while wide receiver KJ Hamler (COVID-19 protocols) returned to practice after missing Tuesday.
Miller and right guard Graham Glasgow took vet days, but were in attendance.