ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos wrapped up their eighth day of training camp Friday, as the quarterback battle continued to stay even and a couple of defensive linemen stood out.
Here are the top observations from Friday:
Star of the day: DE Dre'Mont Jones
Friday's star of the day was an easy choice, as defensive end Dre'Mont Jones practically lived in the backfield during the Broncos' 11-on-11 periods. Jones likely had at least two sacks and several quarterback hurries in practice, making his presence felt.
"He's doing good. Dre improved a lot from year one to year two," coach Vic Fangio said. "He should make another big jump this year. Hopefully we'll be healthy on the d-line and he doesn't have to play as much as he did last year and we can pick our spots with him even more so."
Jones looks poised to have a breakout season, after starting eight games last season and totaling 6.5 sacks. He's solidified himself this training camp as 17-game starter and one of the Broncos' top pass rushers.
Highlight of the day: DL McTelvin Agim's tipped pass
Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim has had maybe the best camp anyone through eight practices. He's won most of his one-on-one drills, he's gotten sacks and tackles for loss in team periods, and Friday he had one of his most athletic plays yet.
The offense was running a screen pass, which left Agim unblocked. Agim rushed quarterback Drew Lock and right as Lock let the ball go, Agim timed the pass and tipped it in mid-air, with the ball falling right into linebacker Josh Watson's hands for an interception. Just a few days ago, Agim made a similar play when he tipped a pass to himself for an interception.
"He's having a great camp," defensive lineman DeShawn Williams said. "A lot of people think rookie defensive linemen are supposed to come in and make an impact. It's not that easy. You're going up against grown men. The speed changes, the strength changes. And (Agim) got that year under his belt and now you see everybody is bringing his name up."
Rookie of the day: S Caden Sterns
All Caden Sterns does is make plays.
The rookie safety had his second interception of training camp Friday, picking off third-string quarterback Brett Rypien. Sterns made a great play on the ball, sliding over from midfield to make the interception down the right sideline.
Sterns, a fifth-round pick, has been one of the more impressive rookies so far in camp.
"He's doing well," Fangio said. "He's picked up the defense extremely well. He's been able to advance it a lot more quicker than your average rookie can at his position. And I've been very pleased with the way he's progressed in this camp and learning everything. One of the bigger final tests for him will be -- and we won't know until we start playing games -- is he's got to be able to tackle. And if he does a good job of tackling, if he's a reliable tackler, then I think we've got a good player."
QB battle update: Teddy Bridgewater converts big plays
The quarterback battle started with a bang Friday as Teddy Bridgewater found wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for a 50-yard touchdown on the first play — though, it looked as if Jones would have had a sack. Nonetheless, it was one of Bridgewater's best throws of the day. Bridgewater also had nice throws to Tim Patrick and Trinity Benson for 20-plus yard gains. He had a touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant on the goal line, but also threw an interception to safety Justin Simmons on the next play.
Lock didn't do anything to stand out, other than hit Patrick and Jeudy for a couple first downs in the team period, and throw two touchdowns in 7-on-7, which took place in the red zone. Lock did struggle to find open receivers most of the day, often having to dump the ball off or throw the ball away.
Fangio said after practice he has no intentions to mix up the reps before leaving for the joint practices in Minnesota next week. It's still a 50-50 split.
Injury update: Rookies Browning, Johnson falling behind
Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (groin), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (back), defensive end Deyon Sizer (hamstring) and cornerback Mac McCain III (hamstring) did not practice Friday. Fangio said Jewell, Purcell and Cleveland are all doing good, but did not give a timetable for their return.
One player who had his first practice was rookie safety Jamar Johnson, who was put on the COVID-19/Reserve list to start camp. Fangio said he and rookie inside linebacker Baron Browning, who is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list and has yet to practice, have a lot of catching up to do.
"He's got to get reps," Fangio said. "It's one thing to sit in a meeting and learn. Same thing with Browning. Those two guys are way behind, especially Browning. And there's no way to catch up other than get out there and practice."