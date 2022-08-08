CENTENNIAL — The Broncos were back in action Monday after a day off from training camp, and it was a practice that might have featured the best play of the 11 days so far.

Here are the top observations from Monday's practice:

Star of the day: DT D.J. Jones

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones didn't practice on Monday due to a minor back injury, but he's the star of the day after becoming a father over the weekend. Jones had missed a handful of practices last week while he was with his wife at the hospital.

"Everyone was happy for me, man," Jones said after practice. "Asking name, weight. All new to me, but it’s an exciting time for me and my family."

Jones figures to be a large part of the Broncos' defense this season, after signing a three-year, $30 million deal to come to Denver from San Francisco. The 6-foot, 305-pound defensive lineman is supposed to be the run-stopper for the Broncos in 2022, which was a major issue a season ago.

“My profession, what I do, is I stop the run," Jones said. "Whether it’s on the goal line or midfield, it doesn’t matter. I take pride in stopping the run, helping my teammates to stop the run just like me. We’ve got some great players and I’m excited to see what we can do."

Jones likely won't play much in the preseason, as he's penciled in as a starter on the defensive line and is dealing with a lingering back issue. But Jones said Monday he feels good and just needs to get his conditioning up.

He also said he feels like he has some extra strength now that he's a dad. Still, the Broncos are playing it safe and are waiting to unlock Jones' new superpowers as a father.

"That’s another one that we are going to play by ear. He’s been out for a while," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "I am very happy for him, but I just want to slowly work him back in to make sure we do that the right way also."

Rookie spotlight: DE Matt Henningsen

Drafted in the sixth round, Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen is starting to impress 11 days into training camp. Henningsen has made several plays in recent practices, including a batted down pass on Monday.

Henningsen said after practice he's starting to really feel more comfortable after some tough adjustments early.

"It's been good getting to know this defense and understanding my role, Henningsen told The Gazette. "When you're talking about professional football, you take everything you did in college and take a little notch up. Speed of the game, a little bit higher. Physicality, a little bit higher. Football IQ, a little bit higher. You've just got to be a little more tentative."

Henningsen could play a key role on this year's team, as the defensive line doesn't have a ton of depth behind Dre'Mont Jones, D.J. Jones and DeShawn Williams. There are certainly spots in the rotation up for grabs and Henningsen could earn himself a position on the 53-man roster if he plays well in the preseason.

"I just want to play some football, honestly," Henningsen said. "I want to show them I can play. I want to show them that I belong."

Top highlight: Sutton's grab over Darby

The best play of the day came on the final play of Monday's practice. And it might be the best play we've seen in training camp.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton grabbed a pass on a go-route from quarterback Russell Wilson over cornerback Ronald Darby, as Sutton dove over Darby to make the catch. Sutton has put together a few good practices now, as he looks to possibly be quarterback Russell Wilson's top target this season.

Darby was injured on the play, landing awkwardly on his head. He was checked out by the trainers and walked off the field under his own power.

"That’s football, that’s going to happen," Hackett said of the play. "You can only control what you can control. That’s why, here at Denver, we are doing what we are doing from a standpoint of how we practice — trying to protect each other. At the same time, we have to make each other better. So, you have to push each other to the limit. It’s not just about the guys working with each other — trying to compete at all times. I don’t want them to hold back. I don’t want anyone to hold back."

Injuries: Dulcich returns to side field

Rookie tight end Greg Dulcich is still battling a hamstring injury, according to Hackett. After returning to practice a week ago, Dulcich was back working on the side field on Monday and did not partake in team activities.

"Hamstrings are so weird," Hackett said. "They are very difficult to get through. As he goes through that, we are just making sure that we are doing everything the right way."

The Broncos did have several players return to practice, including cornerback K'Waun Williams and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper. Neither participated during the team periods.