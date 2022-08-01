ENGLEWOOD • The Broncos were back in action at UCHealth Training Center Monday, after having a day off from training camp.
This should be an eventful week at practice, with the pads starting to go on and with six straight days of practice before another break. And Monday was an entertaining start to the week. Here are the top observations from the day:
Star of the day: OLB Baron Browning
Through five days of camp, Baron Browning has been impressive in his new role at outside linebacker. Browning, who started nine games at inside linebacker last season, made the move outside this offseason with the new coaching staff believing he could give them more depth on the edge.
And so far, the new staff has been right. Browning has gotten to the quarterback several times during team periods, including twice on Monday. Browning has a quick first step when pass rushing and is strong enough to set the edge on runs. His versatility also allows the Broncos to drop into coverage if needed. Browning isn't unfamiliar to the position change, as he played both inside and outside at Ohio State.
"He’s getting better each day and another guy that has a lot of ability," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "Obviously with the transition, there are going to be some growing pains, but we really, really love what he’s doing right now."
Rookie spotlight: WR Brandon Johnson
Undrafted wide receiver Brandon Johnson had a nice day Monday, catching a touchdown pass from Brett Rypien during the Broncos' red zone period. Johnson has had a nice camp, having caught several passes over the first few days.
And it shouldn't be a surprise his touchdown came in the red zone Monday. At UCF last season — he spent his first five years at Tennessee — he caught 11 touchdown passes, seven of which were in the red zone and 10 of which were inside the 25-yard-line. At 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, Johnson does have a good frame that allows him to be a big target near the end zone.
"I feel like the adjustment has been good so far," Johnson told The Gazette Monday. "Every team is different. Every team calls plays differently. I was able to take advantage of a lot of opportunities in the red zone and things like that."
Johnson said he chose to sign with the Broncos after draft in hopes of learning from receivers like Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy. And so far, he said he's learned more than he could imagine.
Now, whether not Johnson makes the team is going to be a difficult task. Johnson knows to make the team he's going to have make similar plays in the preseason and be a contributor on special teams.
"I just believe in myself," Johnson said. "I'd just like to show my value on special teams and show my value on the offensive side of the ball, doing whatever — blocking, catching the ball — doing whatever this team needs me to do, I'm going to do it."
Top highlights: Surtain vs Sutton
Cornerback Pat Surtain II and wide receiver Courtland Sutton stole the show during Monday's team periods. The two have been lined up against each other most of camp and it hasn't disappointed.
On Monday, Surtain won the first two battles, breaking up a deep pass down the middle that Sutton appeared to have control of before the ball popped out. And Surtain broke up the next deep ball to Sutton, tipping the pass away that was slightly underthrown by quarterback Russell Wilson.
But Sutton got his revenge in the red zone period, beating Surtain on a fade to the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Jerry Jeudy caught a touchdown on the very next play after a miscommunication between Surtain, Essang Bassey and Kareem Jackson.
The offense, though, did struggle at times Monday. They had several false starts and struggled to move the ball. Part of the problem was the defensive line — particularly DE Dre'Mont Jones and OLB Bradley Chubb — disrupting several plays. Add that on top of Surtain, who has arguably been the best player on the field during camp, and it's easy to see why the offense has been inconsistent at times.
Broncos training camp observations: Surtain, Darby, Washington shine with record-breaking crowd in attendance
"That's going to happen," a frustrated Hackett said after practice. "Long touchdown, how are you going to respond? Interception, how are you going to respond? You need those moments. ... Lack of focus — hopefully guys can take from this day and learn why it happened — why weren't they focused?
Injuries: Hamler comes off PUP list
Wide receiver K.J. Hamler was activated off the PUP list Monday, allowing him to practice for the first time this training camp. Hamler did not partake in team period, but was a participant during individual drills.
"He's been grinding, he's been working so hard," Hackett said of Hamler. "It was just one of those things, it seemed like the right time. ... He felt that it was right. We all agreed on that and brought him out. So he can do now the individual. We can slowly work him back into practice."
The Broncos will be without starting nickelback K'Waun Williams for some time, after injuring his knee in practice Saturday. His MRI did come back negative, meaning he shouldn't be out long and ready for Week 1.
"We're glad it's nothing crazy or anything like that, but we're just going to be smart and kind of evaluate it day by day," Hackett said. "We're hoping not long at all."