ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will last at least through Saturday, according to coach Vic Fangio.
But there does appear to be an end in sight, as Bridgewater will get his turn at taking the first snap this week against Seattle, after Lock got the first three series against Minnesota. Fangio said Monday "it's possible" they name a starter following the Seahawks game, but that's all he said, not making a commitment to naming one.
Both played well against the Vikings — Lock going 5 for 7 with 151 yards and two touchdowns and Bridgewater going 7 for 8 with 74 yards and one touchdown. Fangio said after watching the tape, he's happy with how both performed.
"I thought they both played good," Fangio said. "And I think when you talk about last week, you think about the whole week in its totality. The two practices against Minnesota are important. ... It was a three-day trip in that regard and I thought both guys did well."
Baron Browning practices for first time
Rookie linebacker Baron Browning practiced for the first time this training camp Monday, after suffering a knee injury in rookie minicamp in May.
Browning, a third-round pick out of Ohio State, has high expectations playing at inside linebacker — a position where many believe he can be the future starter. But having missed the first three weeks of training camp, Browning is "way behind" where he needs to be, according to Fangio.
Fangio said he's unsure if Browning will play in Saturday's preseason game against Seattle.
"We'll see how he proceeds here. I'm anxious to go watch the video of the few plays we gave him today and that's something we'll evaluate each and every day," Fangio said. "He just needs to get out there and play in our defense and execute. This is a guy that had two practices in rookie minicamp, which in those rookie minicamps we were doing like 22 plays each practice. That kind of illustrates how far behind he is."
Mike Purcell 'feeling good' after injury
Nose tackle Mike Purcell spoke with the media Monday for the first time since his Lisfranc injury last season and his ankle sprain this fall. Purcell was limited most offseason, but has been back practicing the past week.
"It's been feeling good. I'm feeling great," Purcell said. "Now it's time to get some game reps in and that's the only thing. ... I want to (play against Seattle). I haven't played a game since last October. I'm excited to get back out there and get some game reps in."
Purcell didn't play in the Minnesota preseason game, but did partake in the two joint practices. It's unclear if he'll play any Saturday, but if he feels healthy, don't rule it out.
"He's looked good," Fangio said. "And we got him reps up there in Minnesota in the two days of practice and I thought he looked good. I didn't see him favoring the ankle at all."
Garett Bolles named top 100 player
Broncos starting left tackle Garett Bolles was selected as a top 100 player in the NFL Sunday in NFL Network's rankings, which is voted on by players. Bolles was ranked No. 82, joining Broncos safety Justin Simmons, who came in at No. 45.
"It's an honor, for sure," Bolles said. "I worked extremely hard to get to this point in my career. I'm very thankful they picked me as the 82nd-best player in the league. My goal is to just continue to get better day in and day out. But I couldn't get that without my teammates and this wonderful organization and all that they've done for me."
Injuries update: Jewell, Agim return
Linebacker Josey Jewell (groin) and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim (groin) both returned to practice Monday after missing several days, but may still not play Saturday.
"I think it's possible, but we'll see how they wake up tomorrow," Fangio said. "A lot of times, guys feel good now and then maybe tomorrow they feel a little sore and whatnot. But it's possible."
Another player who has had groin issues is wide receiver Tim Patrick, who has missed the last few practices, including Monday's.
"Not a concern long term," Fangio said, "but we just want to make sure before he goes back out there that he's ready to go."
Others who missed practice include cornerback Ronald Darby (non-COVID related illness), outside linebacker Von Miller (personal), safety Caden Sterns (hip) and outside linebacker Andre Mintze (concussion).