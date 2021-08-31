Broncos GM George Paton completed two trades late Monday night ahead of final cut day, most notably trading wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Lions and acquiring linebacker Jonas Griffith from the 49ers, The Gazette confirmed Tuesday morning.
Benson was likely set to make the Broncos' roster after they waived both Tyrie Cleveland and rookie Seth Williams Monday evening. Now Benson, who spent the last season's on Denver's practice squad, will try to continue his career in Detroit. The Broncos received a 2022 fifth-round pick and seventh-round pick for Benson, while also giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick.
Griffith comes to Denver as a special teams player, having spent one year in the league on San Francisco's practice squad. Griffith and a 2022 seventh-round pick were acquired for a 2022 sixth-round pick and 2023 seventh-round pick
Here's how the trades break down:
Trade with Lions
Broncos receive: 2022 fifth-round pick, 2022 seventh-round pick
Lions receive: WR Trinity Benson, 2023 sixth-round pick
Trade with 49ers
Broncos receive: LB Jonas Griffith, 2022 seventh-round pick
49ers receive: 2022 sixth-round pick, 2023 seventh-round pick