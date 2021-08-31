Broncos Football

Denver Broncos wide receiver Trinity Benson takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Englewood, Colo.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

Broncos GM George Paton completed two trades late Monday night ahead of final cut day, most notably trading wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Lions and acquiring linebacker Jonas Griffith from the 49ers, The Gazette confirmed Tuesday morning. 

Benson was likely set to make the Broncos' roster after they waived both Tyrie Cleveland and rookie Seth Williams Monday evening. Now Benson, who spent the last season's on Denver's practice squad, will try to continue his career in Detroit. The Broncos received a 2022 fifth-round pick and seventh-round pick for Benson, while also giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Griffith comes to Denver as a special teams player, having spent one year in the league on San Francisco's practice squad. Griffith and a 2022 seventh-round pick were acquired for a 2022 sixth-round pick and 2023 seventh-round pick

Here's how the trades break down:

Trade with Lions

Broncos receive: 2022 fifth-round pick, 2022 seventh-round pick

Lions receive: WR Trinity Benson, 2023 sixth-round pick

Trade with 49ers

Broncos receive: LB Jonas Griffith, 2022 seventh-round pick

49ers receive: 2022 sixth-round pick, 2023 seventh-round pick

