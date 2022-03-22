DENVER — The Broncos are expected to sign former 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams, The Gazette confirmed Tuesday. It will be a two-year, $7 million deal.
Williams, 30, has played seven seasons in the NFL after going undrafted in 2014 out of Pittsburgh. He spent his first two seasons in Cleveland, making 10 starts while playing in 26 games. In 2016, Williams did not play due to having bone spurs in his ankle and inevitably being released by the Browns.
After having surgery on his ankle, Williams signed with the 49ers in Feb. 2017. Over the last five seasons, Williams has started 36 games for the 49ers and played in 65, totaling four interceptions, five sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 224 tackles. Williams did miss half of the 2020 season due to injury, but has been healthy for the 49ers since, playing a key role in their defense last season which helped San Francisco reach the NFC Championship game. He primarily plays at inside corner, which is where he's expected to play for the Broncos.
Broncos GM George Paton said March 18 he expected to add at least "one or two" more defensive backs this offseason. Williams certainly fills one of Denver's biggest needs, as they are thin at corner and it's unclear if they will bring back Bryce Callahan, who played that inside corner role last season.
With Williams now in place, the Broncos do still have some cap space to make another signing, which would likely come at right tackle — another position Paton said he intends to fill this offseason either through free agency or the draft. Williams is the eighth free agent the Broncos have signed.