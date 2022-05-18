DENVER — The Broncos will host the Cowboys for a joint practice in August, the team announced Tuesday.
The Cowboys will hold joint training camp practices with the Chargers and Broncos, source tells @usatodaysports. Scheduled to practice with Broncos Thurs, 8/11 before Saturday preseason game. With Chargers on Wed, Thurs 8/17-18 before 8/20 matchup. Bonus chances vs competition.— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 18, 2022
Dallas is scheduled to play a preseason game against Denver on Saturday, Aug. 13, with the joint practice expected to take place Thursday, Aug. 11. This practice will be open to the public, as is most of Broncos training camp.
The last time the Broncos hosted joint practices was in 2019 when the San Francisco 49ers joined them at Dove Valley. Last year, the Broncos traveled to Minnesota to practice with the Vikings for two days before their preseason matchup. Joint practices have become a staple across the NFL, as teams that won't face each other during the regular season go against each other during training camp in hopes of improving both teams.
There will certainly be plenty of storylines when the Cowboys come to town, with long-time Cowboy and defensive end Randy Gregory signing with the Broncos in free agency this off-season. And it will be a good test for Denver because Dallas boasts one of the top offensive and defensive units in the NFL. And the Broncos anticipate being a playoff team again in 2022.
The Broncos have three preseason games, playing the Dallas Cowboys at home (Aug. 13), at the Buffalo Bills (Aug. 20) and home against the Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 27). It is yet to be determined if the Broncos will hold any other joint practices, as some teams will do multiple practices with different teams.