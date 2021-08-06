ENGLEWOOD — Eight days into training camp and Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam couldn't feel more like himself.
The second-year tight end is coming off an ACL tear his rookie season, but so far, that hasn't held him back this camp. Okwuegbunam has made several big catches in camp's team periods, with most of them coming in traffic.
“I’d say as far as the way my knee feels, it’s 100%," Okwuegbunam said Friday. "Obviously, 100% as far as coming back to just playing football, getting back in football shape and stuff like that. But definitely as far as a healing aspect, it’s 100%... It’s going really well. Honestly, when I’m out there running around, I don’t even think about my knee.
"So it’s just been kind of about knocking the dust off, getting out there and playing football again. Feeling that competitiveness and just getting back in the swing of things but, it’s going really good."
Okwuegbunam was productive in the four games he played last season, catching 11 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown. Playing alongside Noah Fant, who has become the Broncos' top tight end the last two seasons, Okwuegbunam believes the two can be quite the tight end duo.
“It’s huge," Okwuegbunam said. "We can put a lot of strain on the defense just with our athleticism and our ability to stretch the field, create mismatches in size, so it’ll be interesting to see what (Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur) does with us and the mismatches he’ll be able to create.”
Shurmur has been known to run a tight end friendly offense, which is why Fant had so much success last season, something Okwuegbunam hopes to replicate in 2021.
"We’re super versatile," Okwuegbunam said. "I love how we’re used all over, heavily in the pass game, heavily in the run game, always at the point of attack. So, we have a lot of influence in this offense, and I love that.”