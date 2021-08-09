Noah Fant wants to perfect his end zone celebration.
The third-year Broncos tight end is known for his crushing spike after scoring touchdowns. And after catching one the other day in practice, he knows he can spike the ball better.
“I had a bad one that day, but we can go back and check the tape during the games," Fant said with a smile. "Hopefully I have more opportunities to get those though, so, we’ll see."
Fant has big goals for the 2021 season, with plenty of touchdowns and spikes in it. He hopes to be one of the top tight ends in the league, which is why he attended the "Tight End University" camp this summer hosted by San Francisco tight end George Kittle.
“I learned a lot there," Fant said on the second day of training camp. "I got to talk to (Kansas City TE Travis) Kelce, I got to talk to Kittle, I got to talk to (former NFL TE Greg) Olsen and (Raiders TE Darren) Waller. Those are the main guys that I took a lot from. I’m not going to go into specifics about everything that we talked about, but I learned a lot from those guys. I learned a lot about the routes that they run, about how they transfer over into what I’m doing. We do a lot of similar things. Definitely excited to try and implement those things this year.”
The extra work has appeared to pay off, as Fant has been impressive in the first two weeks of camp, becoming one of the top targets for quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.
But Fant doesn't just want to be one of the Broncos' leading receivers. He wants to win, and whatever he can do to make that happen — whether it's through the air or on the ground — he's going to do that.
"For me personally, I want results now," Fant said. "It sounds good to be a week in and be like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re making progress.’ But we have to keep moving faster and faster. We have a game coming up in four weeks, five weeks, whatever it is. We have to get this going. I think we are, but I’m just urging everyone to keep moving, keep getting better and keep getting better at a quick, fast pace.”
It's that kind of mentality that has made Fant one of the team's most vocal leaders. And while he's only in his third season, he doesn't intend for that to stop once the season starts.
“It’s Year 3 for me. For me, I want to prove a lot," Fant said. "I want to be a guy on this team that people can count on. So it’s not so much as being comfortable, I’m just hungry. Last year wasn’t good enough and I feel like that’s how all of our younger guys are feeling right now. It’s like we don’t have time to sit back and be quiet anymore. We have to make these changes, get better and win games.”