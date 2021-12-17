ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are taking every precaution as the league deals with a rise in COVID-19 cases, including isolating their third-string quarterback.
The NFL has seen more than 100 positive cases of COVID-19 among players this week, forcing the league to reschedule three games: Raiders-Browns from Saturday to Monday, and Seahawks-Rams and Washington Football Team-Eagles from Sunday to Tuesday. This is not expected to affect the Broncos' game against the Raiders next Sunday, Dec. 26.
Still, the cases have affected how the Broncos are approaching their roster. This week, quarterback Brett Rypien was isolated in case the Broncos were to lose either Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock — who already had COVID-19 earlier this season.
“We already basically did that with Brett this week," coach Vic Fangio said. "He was not in the meetings — he was meeting virtually — and when he was out here on the field, he was under strict orders to not be near anybody so, we’ve done that with him."
As for other positions, the Broncos did not isolate anyone else.
“We’ve emphasized with everybody to spread out on the practice field," Fangio said. "We’re meeting in the indoor and we’re way spread out. The key is that the tracker device doesn’t flash.”
Currently, the Broncos have four players on the COVID-19 list: outside linebacker Malik Reed, running back Mike Boone, safety P.J. Locke and practice squad wide receiver Seth Williams.
Sunday injury report
Fangio said Friday he expects running back Javonte Williams (knee) to not only play Sunday, but also have zero limitations. Unfortunately though for the Broncos, both defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (foot) and inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) are listed as doubtful.