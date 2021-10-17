DENVER — Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller was hard on himself after their 34-24 loss to the Raiders Sunday.
And 11-year veteran and team captain, Miller didn't hold back when asked if he's playing up to his expectations this season.
"It starts with me. I have to do a better job," said Miller, who had two tackles Sunday. "We started off winning. I gotta do more. I have to find a way to make a play. I have to find a way to pressure the quarterback. I got to do what I do best. I have to focus on me. That’s all I know how to do. It’s already hard enough to look at this, look at that, try to fix this. I have to do better. If I can do better, that will make everyone else’s job easier."
In the first three games, Miller totaled four sacks. In the last three games, Miller only has a half sack which came against the Ravens.
Miller knows those numbers have to increase if he wants to have a greater impact in games.
"I’m confident that I can get it fixed," Miller said. "That’s why I’ve been here 11 years, because I’ve always found a way to get it fixed. I’m confident that I can be able to fix myself, put myself in a position to make better plays. If I can do that, it’ll just trickle down."
Here are the other subplots from the game:
Fangio's challenges. Coach Vic Fangio made two coaches challenges Sunday and failed on both — one being a pass to tight end Noah Fant in the end zone and another on a catch by Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. Both appeared to be the right calls on the field, but Fangio challenged the plays anyway. Said Fangio: "On the first one, we weren’t getting a good look. I thought it was such a critical play that at that point it was worth it. And much like with the second one, the long past that gave the ball inside the five, same thing. Just because of where the game was score wise and the time of the game that we tried it."
Johnson, Bolles injuries. The Broncos did lose two key players in Sunday's game, with Alexander Johnson (chest) exiting in the second quarter and left tackle Garett Bolles (knee) leaving in the fourth quarter. Said Fangio: "I don’t know the extent or the severity of them. I think (Bolles) is fine, they just told me he’s going to be OK."
Pass protection. The Broncos allowed four sacks and 17 quarterback hits Sunday, with Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby having three of those sacks and five hits. Said center Lloyd Cushenberry: "That’s on us. That’s our job. That’s why we’re here, to protect him. There were definitely times where something went wrong."
Carr on Miller. Raiders quarterback was spectacular for the Raiders Sunday, going 18 of 27 for 341 yards and two touchdowns. But after the game, Carr took time to talk up his opponent, specifically Miller: "Von Miller is God’s Gift to Earth of pass rushing. That man is a walking gold jacket hall of famer, best pass rusher. If someone said he is the best pass rusher ever, it’s going to be hard to say he’s not."