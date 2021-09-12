EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — Before Sunday's game, The Gazette listed three keys to the Broncos earning a Week 1 win over the Giants: creating turnovers, slowing Giants running back Saquon Barkley and the offense getting out to a fast start.
Here's how the Broncos did accomplishing those keys in Sunday's 27-13 win.
Creating turnovers: A-
The Broncos forced one takeaway Sunday, but it was a big one. Leading 17-7 halfway through the third quarter, inside linebacker Josey Jewell forced a fumble from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the red zone. On top of that, the Broncos had two fourth-down stops, with one coming in the fourth quarter inside the 10-yard line.
"We really preached about (turnovers) during OTAs and the preseason about getting more takeaways," Jewell said. "So it was a good start in that way."
Slowing Barkley: A+
Saquon Barkley may have been out most of last season with a knee injury, but the Giants running back is still a load to handle. And the Broncos couldn't have contained him any better. Barkley only had 26 rushing yards on 10 carries, which is a large reason why the Giants struggled to move the ball the majority of the game.
"I thought we played good against the run pretty much the entire game," coach Vic Fangio said. "I thought we played pretty well defensively."
Starting fast: B
The Broncos' offense didn't start fast Sunday, failing to score in the first quarter. But it found its groove in the second, putting together some nice drives that ended in a 23-yard field goal by Brandon McManus and a 2-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Tim Patrick. A large part of that success was due to the Broncos' aggressiveness on fourth down, going for it twice in the first half and once in the second, and converting on all three attempts. That gave the Broncos' offense confidence.
"We appreciate it as an offense and we appreciate it as a team to show that we're trying to do everything we can to win out there," Patrick said. "Just to know that (Fangio) trusts us to get it is huge."