DENVER — Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams were workhorses for the Broncos on Sunday.
The two running backs combined to rush the ball 39 times for 184 yards in Denver's 38-10 win over the Lions. Gordon rushed 24 times for 111 yards. Williams rushed 15 times for 73 yards. Both found the end zone twice.
"Our two running backs have been doing that all year," coach Vic Fangio said. "A good bit of credit needs to go to the o-line and the tight ends. Any time you hand it off 39 times and the other team knows you're handing it off that many times and you're able grind out the yards, then credit to the guys blocking.
"But our two backs are really, really good and I love them both. Glad we have them both."
For Gordon, Sunday was extra satisfying, after saying earlier in the week he hopes to stay in Denver following this season despite some fans wanting him to sign elsewhere.
A big reason why Gordon might find himself a Bronco again next year is the one-two punch and he Williams have become. It's clear the two feed off each other and have become the bread and butter of the Broncos' offense.
"We're just both explosive, man," Gordon said. "When our number's called, it's a premium to make plays, especially at a time like this. We're not thinking too much about what we need to do. We're just putting confidence in the guys around us and going out there and making plays."
And for Williams, he looks up to Gordon as the veteran has taken the rookie under his wing.
"It's really like a relief, just knowing how hard we practice throughout the week, how hard we trained during the offseason," Williams said. "And being able to celebrate with him and both of us having a good game, it's just a testament to him, the o-line and (running backs) coach (Curtis) Modkins."
Jones' dominant series
Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones had one of the best games of his career Sunday, totaling two sacks and a career-high three tackles for loss. His best series of the game came in the third quarter when he had a sack on first down, a tackle for loss on second down and a pass deflection on fourth down.
Said Jones: "That was probably the greatest series of my life — career, middle school, college, literally ever. That was pretty great."
Game balls
Fangio handed out balls after the game, with receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick receiving one on behalf of Demaryius Thomas' family. Jones, Gordon and Williams also received game balls. And the final game ball went to longtime equipment manager Chris "Flip" Valenti, whose mother died last week.