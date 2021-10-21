CLEVELAND — The Broncos lost their fourth straight game Thursday night, losing to the Browns 17-14 on the road.
Here are the subplots from the game:
Run game struggles. The Broncos struggled to run the ball, rushing it 14 times for only 41 yards. Javonte Williams had 20 yards on four carries and Melvin Gordon had 18 yards on eight carries. Said Gordon: "We've just got to stay on the field. We've got to convert on third downs. ... We've got to figure out a way to be able to run the ball, because when we run the ball effectively, we open up everything, and me and Javonte, we're pretty good runners. We can make it go."
Cooper's close plays. With Von Miller out with an ankle injury, rookie Jonathon Cooper played a good amount in the second half and nearly had multiple sacks, and one possible strip sack that would have changed the momentum of the game. Said Cooper: "I was really close. Really close. But I don't know, just got to go back and look at the film, see where that split second — they always say football's a game of inches, milliseconds, and it really is. I just felt like a lot of those plays could have changed the trajectory of the game."
Opening drive touchdowns. For the fourth time this season, the Broncos defense gave up an opening drive touchdown. This time it came on a five-play, 75-yard drive. Said coach Vic Fangio: "They hit us with a boot on the first play that, albeit a short week, I thought we had coached up good. They hit us with it, give them credit, they're good at it. Then they hit the tight end screen. ... Screens and boots are their staples, they're good at it. We didn't defend them well enough on it."
Harris' perspective. After the game, defensive tackle Shelby Harris offered some perspective about why the Broncos have struggled the past four games, saying it goes beyond Xs and Os. Said Harris: "We've got to have fun again. That's the thing — we're so caught up in three losses, four losses, and we're kind of losing sight of fun. Like, why do we do this in the first place? When I started playing football in the fifth grade, I didn't quit the next week because I enjoyed it. We've got to go out there and start having fun again."