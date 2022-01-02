INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Broncos were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday, losing to the Chargers 34-13.
Here are the subplots to the game, that only includes the Broncos' special teams unit, which played a big role in Sunday's loss.
Kickoff coverage. The Broncos' kick coverage was the worst its been this season on Sunday, giving up a 47-yard return on the opening kickoff and a 101-yard touchdown return in the fourth quarter — the second allowed kickoff return TD this season for the Broncos. Part of the reason behind the two returns might have been due to the Broncos having 14 players out for COVID-19, forcing several practice squad players to play special teams. Still, coach Vic Fangio said that was no excuse.
Said coach Fangio: "Obviously we need to cover them better. The kick on the second one put us at a little bit of a deficit early, but we've got to find a way to not let it go the whole way."
Spencer's muffed punt. One of the defining moments in Sunday's game was Diontae Spencer's muffed punt — his second this season — in the second quarter. Trailing 10-0, the Broncos looked to take over with good field position before Spencer fumbled the punt at the Broncos' 49-yard-line. The Chargers eventually would score to go up 17-0.
Said Fangio: "That was a big play in the game. That gave them a short field. I was surprised. He is usually pretty sure-handed back there."
McManus' 61-yarder. Kicker Brandon McManus was the only special teams bright spot, making a career-long 61-yard field goal. McManus, who is considered one of the better kickers in the league, had a previous long of 58 yards set in 2020, making Sunday's kick his first 60-yarder of his career.
Said McManus: "I've probably kicked more 60-yarders than anyone in NFL history and I hadn't made one yet, so to finally make one, knowing I have that capability to make one from that distance, it felt good."
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only