DENVER — The Broncos (7-7) fell to the Bengals (8-6) 15-10 in disappointing fashion Sunday at Empower Field, in a game that was a defensive battle.
Here are the subplots from the game:
Chubb's impact. In his fourth game back since injury, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb finally looked like himself Sunday. Chubb didn't record a sack, but made his presence felt, helping pressure Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow who was sacked three times Sunday. Still, the Broncos defense wasn't satisfied.
Said Chubb: "We didn't play well enough, that's the message. We know what we did on the field, we laid it all out there, but we need to do a little bit more. On the edge, get the ball out of Burrow's hands a little faster. Sack fumbles, strip attempts. That's something we didn't do. Unfortunately we lost, but we'll keep fighting and everybody stick together. This defense, we are going to come out and be 100 next week."
McManus' miss. One of the biggest momentum shifts Sunday was kicker Brandon McManus miss of a 51-yarder with nine seconds left until halftime. The Bengals subsequently made a 58-yarder to take a 6-3 lead into the intermission. The make came after the Broncos called a timeout and set up in a prevent defense that allowed a 19-yard gain to set up the long field goal.
Said coach Vic Fangio: “We called a timeout because we had one left, just wanted to see what the look was. I probably should have had us in a better call there. That one could be on me.”
Tough sledding. Rushing yards were hard to come by Sunday for the Broncos, as running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams combined for 133 yards. The Bengals came into the game with the league's fourth-best rushing defense, holding opponents to only 93.1 yards per game. While the Broncos exceeded that, it was clear every yard gained by the Broncos was tough to get, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.
Said Fangio: "The run game kind of went the way I thought it would be, because they're good at defending the run. We had some good runs. Some that weren't good, but that was to be expected against that team."