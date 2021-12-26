LAS VEGAS — The Broncos fell to 7-8 on the season Sunday, after falling 17-13 to the Raiders, with a couple key plays determining the outcome.
Here are the subplots from the game:
Sutton falls short. On a critical third and 7 in the third quarter, wide receiver Courtland Sutton appeared to catch a 6-yard pass only a yard short of the first down. But after being pushed back, Sutton and the Broncos instead faced a fourth and 3, forcing them to kick a long field goal that was missed by Brandon McManus. Coach Vic Fangio said after the game they likely would have gone for it if the spot was closer to the first down marker.
Said Sutton: "I thought I was a little bit closer, but they saw it how they saw it and there's really no way of really arguing it, so I've kind of got to move on from it. There's nothing you can do about it once they mark it. We can try to challenge it, but they seemed pretty firm on where they thought the ball should have went."
Okwuegbunam's drop. Multiple Broncos receivers had crucial drops in Sunday's loss, but maybe none was bigger than tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Drew Lock threw a near perfect pass to Okwuegbunam down the sideline that might have been a touchdown if caught, or at least put the Broncos in good field position to take the lead with four minutes to go. The Broncos offense never got the ball again after that possession.
Said Lock: "Just uncharacteristic of him. And it hurts me for him, but I know it will hurt him tremendously for the next couple days. But that's what makes Albert him. He's going to bounce back from that and I'm excited to see what he does the rest of this year."
Playoff chances. The Broncos' playoff hopes took a big hit with Sunday's loss, going from 18% with a win to less than .1% with the loss. The Broncos still have two games remaining — at the Chargers and home against the Chiefs — and don't plan on giving up.
Said Sutton: "The mindset is we've got two games in front of us. Teams are losing around us and almost making it a divine thing. It could happen. But it's on us. All we can control is attitude and effort this week with the Chargers and making sure we maximize this opportunity because we don't know what could happen."