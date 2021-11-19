It didn't take long for Vic Fangio to put the Broncos' 30-13 loss to the Eagles last Sunday in the rearview mirror.
“We’ve got to learn from this and come back and be ready to play," the third-year head coach said after the game. "Take each day one day at a time and play each game one game at a time moving forward. But ultimately, we’ve got to learn from it, fix what’s fixable from a learning standpoint, and move forward. We’ve got to get past this. We have seven big games left, and we need to take each one of them as its own entity."
Seven big games, indeed.
While many have counted the 5-5 Broncos out of the playoff hunt because of a few bad performances — including a four-game losing streak — they still very much have everything in front of them with seven games remaining.
Nov. 28 vs Los Angeles Chargers
Dec. 5 at Kansas City Chiefs
Dec. 12 vs Detroit Lions
Dec. 19 vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dec. 26 at Las Vegas Raiders
Jan. 2 at Los Angeles Chargers
Jan. 9 vs Kansas City Chiefs
Only one game out of first place in the AFC West and five divisional games remaining, winning the division is the Broncos' obvious path to making the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. The Broncos' final five opponents are a combined 21-24-1, with the Lions (0-8-1) being the only team with a losing record.
The key for the Broncos will be at least splitting the first two games back from the bye — versus the 5-4 Chargers and at the 6-4 Chiefs. If the Broncos can accomplish that and take down the Lions and Bengals in Weeks 13 and 14, then all they'd likely need to do is win two of their final three to possibly sneak into the wildcard.
Either way, the key for the Broncos will be to not get ahead of their selves. Because while some have given up on the Broncos, they still have their goals in front of them.
“It’s one game at a time and we’ve got to take it one day at a time in our preparation," Fangio said. "We have to try and fix all of our correctable errors and we have to do a better job of coaching these guys. We’ve got to do a better job of calling the game — me defensively, [offensive coordinator] Pat [Shurmur] and [quarterbacks coach] Mike [Shula] offensively. We all have to be better.”