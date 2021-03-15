The Broncos are signing Washington cornerback Ronal Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract — $19.5 million guaranteed — according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darby started all 16 games for Washington last season, totaling 55 tackles and 16 pass break-ups. Before his lone season in Washington, Darby started two seasons in Buffalo (2015-16) and three seasons in Philadelphia (2017-19). He was drafted by the Bills in the 2015 second round out of Florida State and has eight career interceptions and 81 pass break-ups.

Darby was a much-needed signing for the Broncos, who lost several corners to injury last season and after releasing veteran A.J. Bouye. Darby's signing also could mean the Broncos may no longer target a top corner in the upcoming draft, which many expected them to do.

“There’s some good players available at corner in free agency, and obviously, there’s some in the draft," coach Vic Fangio said March 4. "We hope to at some point, whether it be in free agency or in the draft, to add a player to that position for us because we need to.”

Darby is Denver's second signing of free agency Monday, having re-signed defensive tackle Shelby Harris earlier in the day.