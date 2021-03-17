The Broncos signed former Vikings running back and special teams player Mike Boone to a two-year deal worth $2.6 million guaranteed, The Gazette confirmed Wednesday, after 9News first reported the news.

Boone played three seasons in Minnesota, where he rushed for 379 yards and four touchdowns, while also playing a key role on special teams. The undrafted running back out of Cincinnati did flash in his 2019 start versus the Bears, in which he ran for 148 yards and a touchdown.

While he was Minnesota's third-string running back, Boone will likely have the opportunity to compete for the backup role behind Melvin Gordon in Denver, with Phillip Lindsay possibly leaving after receiving an original-round tender Monday.