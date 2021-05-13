The Broncos are signing veteran right tackle Cameron Fleming to a $3.675 million deal, according to 9News. Fleming is the second offensive tackle the Broncos have signed the last two days, joining Bobby Massie who signed Wednesday for $4 million.
Following Ja'Wuan James' torn Achilles on May 4, Denver's right tackle position looked to be in question. This week, the Broncos worked out several tackles to replace James, settling on Fleming and Massie to compete with Calvin Anderson, who was Denver's backup at both left and right tackle last season.
Fleming offers plenty of experience, starting all 16 games at right tackle for the Giants last season. He's started 42 games in his seven-year career, playing for the Giants, Cowboys and Patriots. Massie has started 110 games in his nine-year career, and Anderson, who is entering his second season, has started two games.
As for who will start at right tackle for the Broncos come Sept. 12 in their season opener at the Giants, that will be determined this offseason and during training camp in what will be an intriguing and important competition.