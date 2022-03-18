DENVER — The Broncos plan to sign quarterback Josh Johnson to back up Russell Wilson, Johnson announced Friday. Johnson agreed to a one-year deal to play in Denver.
Johnson has played eight seasons in the NFL, primarily serving as a backup quarterback for the Buccaneers, Browns, Jets, Washington and most recently the Ravens in 2021. Johnson has thrown for 2,270 yards, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his career. Last season, he started one game for the Ravens, throwing for 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
He will now serve as the backup to Wilson, who the Broncos traded for March 8.