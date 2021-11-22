DENVER — The Broncos have signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a four-year, $60.8 million extension, The Gazette confirmed Monday.
Sutton, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has been one of Denver's top receivers since, making a Pro Bowl in 2019. He's caught 160 passes for 2,499 yards and 12 touchdowns in four years, despite missing nearly all last season with a torn ACL. This season, he has 43 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.
Sutton's extension comes only three days after fellow receiver Tim Patrick signed a three-year extension to stay in Denver, locking up two of the Broncos' biggest playmakers long term.
