DENVER — The Broncos have signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a four-year, $60.8 million extension, according to a report by NFL Network.
Sutton, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has been one of Denver's top receivers since, making a Pro Bowl in 2019. He's caught 160 passes for 2,499 yards and 12 touchdowns in four years, despite missing nearly all last season with a torn ACL. This season, he has 43 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.
Sutton's extension comes only three days after fellow receiver Tim Patrick signed a three-year extension to stay in Denver, locking up two of the Broncos' biggest playmakers long term.
This story will be updated.